Man shot and killed near apartment complex along MLK Jr. Drive, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A shooting has left one man dead Wednesday night near an apartment complex in the Old Gordon neighborhood of southwest Atlanta, police said.

Atlanta Police said their units were out near Creekside at Adamsville apartments along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. The units are across the street from Atlanta Heights Charter School.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or if police have a suspect in custody.

11Alive has a crew en route to the scene and will continue to update the story as information becomes available.