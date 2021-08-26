Man, woman shot at Atlanta intersection, police say

The suspect who shot them is believed to be in a dark colored sedan, according to APD.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a double shooting at a metro Atlanta intersection, just down the road from Westgate Shopping Center Thursday.

Authorities said a man and a woman were shot around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Star Mist Drive and Campbelltown Road.

When officers arrived they found them conscious and breathing. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, APD said. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The suspect who shot them is believed to be in a dark colored sedan. APD's aggravated assault unit investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.