Argument leads to gunfire, suspect escapes on scooter in broad daylight, police say

Police say a male victim was taken to the hospital but was able to provide some details of what led up to the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a shooting suspect they believe escaped on a scooter on Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta Police Officer C.J. Johnson said that authorities were called to 2456 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 3 p.m. to reports a person had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His name and age were not released and it's unclear specifically what condition he was in. However, Officer Johnson said he was stable upon being brought to the hospital.

The victim was also able to tell police officers some details and said that the shooting was preceded by an argument between him and the suspect.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving the scene on a blue scooter but didn't have any additional information on the person or the vehicle used in the escape.