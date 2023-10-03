19-year-old killed, 18-year-old injured in Monroe shooting

The incident happened on Monday night, according to the Monroe Police Department.

MONROE, Ga. — A 19-year-old was shot and killed and an 18-year-old was also injured Monday night in Monroe, the police department there said.

There were few details about what had happened in the incident, which occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday night in the area of North Broad Street and G.W. Carver Drive.

The Monroe Police Department said on Facebook it first received a call about discharging firearms and that while officers were en route, a second 911 call came in reporting gunshot victims.

"Upon arrival of the gunshot victims, police immediately identified two individuals, shot multiple times, and rendered aid," a release said. "The wounded individuals are 19-year-old Dameon Johnson and 18-year-old Cody Hall, who were transported to Piedmont-Athens by EMS. Unfortunately, Johnson succumbed to his injuries."

The department described the investigation into the incident as active and ongoing, and said "we seek the public's help if anyone should have any information concerning this incident."