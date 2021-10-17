33-year-old man found shot, killed inside car near Niskey Cove community

Police responded to the 2300-block of Niskey Lake Road SW around 7 p.m. Saturday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Southwest Atlanta near the Niskey Cove community Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 2300-block of Niskey Lake Road SW around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot and killed inside a car.