Group taking holistic approach on how to handle crime in community after man shot dead in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Candler Road overnight on Sunday.

While investigators were clearing the scene, an organization leader was using sage to clear bad energy in attempted to stop the violence.

Mariyah Reed, 12, heard the shots at home.

"Two, at first, and then, you could just hear two more gunshots,” Reed said, “And they were really loud."

11Alive was the first to obtain surveillance video from a nearby business of the moments before the shooting.

“I've never really grew up in an area where people die and stuff,” Reed said, “I grew up in a healthy environment."

Julious Khalid believes wellness should be at the forefront when it comes to how the youth can heal. 15 minutes away from the scene of the crime was a scene of healing energy. Khalid is the found of Youth Generation Movement. The held a rally Sunday to stop youth gun violence.

“We went out through the community with Sage and Palo Santo,” Khalid said.

Khalid says it starts with the youth finding purpose and opportunity.

"And let the community know that we care and we love you by speaking affirmations,” Khalid said.

Khalid says violence has affected his business.

"300 shots were fired, right on this block,” Khalid said.

And it has affected him personally.

“I was a victim of gun violence, multiple times—one being shot in the head,” Khalid said.

Khalid says the bullet didn’t severely injure him.

“So, I lived that lifestyle,” Khalid said. “I understand that lifestyle."

And he’s hoping to lead by example.

"I had to realize, I couldn't be a gangster anymore,” Khalid said.

His organization handed out wellness shots instead of encouraging gunshots, with a goal of cleaning up the community using prayer, meditation, and yoga.

"I believe that we all have the same purpose, which is to come to this earth and make a positive difference some kind of way,” Khalid said.

Khalid hopes the healing not only shines through the youth but also through those who love them.

“Hopefully the young people can see me doing what I can do,” Khalid said.

Reed sends healing energy as well.

"I hope they figure out who did this,” Reed continued, “I hope the parents heal."