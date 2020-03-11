Deputies searching for man accused of attacking woman in Pickens County

Investigators say Derek Holbrook is facing charges of criminal trespass, battery under the Family Violence Act, cruelty to children, and aggravated assault.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Roughly a week after he allegedly attacked a woman, deputies in Pickens County have issued an alert for the suspect hoping it will help in the search.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office shared a social media post on Monday asking for help finding Derek Holbrook. Investigators alleged Halbrook struck and assaulted his girlfriend on Oct. 24 to the point of causing "bodily harm" at a home in the county. However, they said he escaped before law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Holbrook is facing charges of criminal trespass, battery under the Family Violence Act (FVA), cruelty to children, and aggravated assault.