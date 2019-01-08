ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say entered a restaurant and stole more than a thousand dollars from the safe.

On July 22, surveillance video shows a man entering Bazati Restaurant, off Somerset Terrace in Atlanta, at around 11:30 p.m. The restaurant was closed at the time.

There were no signs of forced entry and the manager told police that some employees have keys, according to police. However, the owner told police he did not recognize the man in the video. The manager also told police the safe had been broken for about a week.

The man is seen entering the office and covering his face by holding a shirt on a hanger.

The manager told police $1,300 was taken from the safe. At one point, his face can be seen on camera.

Atlanta Police

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers.

Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

