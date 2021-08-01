Former part-time employee arrested in racist, antisemitic graffiti incident at Emory Autism Center

The graffiti was originally discovered in early August.

ATLANTA — Emory announced the arrest of a former part-time employee over racist and antisemitic graffiti at the Emory Autism Center.

The original incident occurred in August. On Wednesday the school said the former part-time employee was arrested on a charge of burglary in the second degree.

The school said last month that staff had discovered racial slurs and swastikas painted onto the building of the Autism Center, which is located on the school's Clairmont campus.

The university released a statement to the community at the time that said in part, "These acts of racism and antisemitism are painful for all of us at the EAC and in the Emory community. They will not be tolerated, and every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Following the arrest, Emory Police Chief Cheryl D. Elliott said the case had been a "priority for our entire department, including our security systems team."

“I’m proud of the work from the team and our law enforcement partners to recognize the sensitivity of this case to our community and bring a resolution," Chief Elliott said.

A release issued by the school said that racist and antisemitic acts such as this incident are "painful for the entire Emory community."