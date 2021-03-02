20 gunshots heard, man killed in southeast Atlanta triple shooting

Atlanta police say people inside two vehicles were shooting at each other and three were struck.

ATLANTA — Police officers responding to a separate call in southeast Atlanta Wednesday morning heard 20 gunshots nearby and investigated to find out three people were shot.

A shooting off Sawtell Road killed a man at around 1:16 a.m, according to Atlanta Police Cpt. Jason Smith.

He said people inside two vehicles were shooting at each other and three were struck. One male victim was killed. He said the conditions of the others are unknown, but that they are expected to survive.