Atlanta Police need help identifying man in connection to carjacking, kidnapping, sexual assault of woman

Authorities said it happened in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 28 near a nightclub in the area of Lee Street and White Street in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man believed to have "actionable information" in connection to a carjacking, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman.

Authorities said it happened in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 28 near a nightclub in the area of Lee Street and White Street in southwest Atlanta.

According to a police report, the woman had cuts all over her body and other items had been stolen from her.

The man, pictured below, has bumps under his eyes, a stubble beard and a receding hairline. He's estimated to be between 51 to 54 years old, and is between 5-feet and 5-inches to 5-feet and 7-inches tall. Police believe he weighs between 145 and 165 pounds, APD said.

Anyone who recognizes or sees this man is asked to call APD investigator W. Walters with the Special Victims Unit at (404) 546- 2652 or you can submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or online here. Anyone with identifying information may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.