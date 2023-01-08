19-year-old woman pulled from Riverwalk Trail in Roswell and sexually assaulted, police say

The department said they were currently speaking with a person of interest in the investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police said Tuesday they were investigating after a 19-year-old victim reported she was walking along the Riverwalk Trail when a man pulled her into the woods at the threat of gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

According to the Roswell Police Department, officers responded to the trail just before 8 a.m. They said the assault was reported south of the trail near Riverside Road and Dogwood Road.

The department said they were currently speaking with a person of interest in the investigation. There was no word on how the victim was doing.

"The victim reported to have been walking on the paved path when she was approached from behind by an unknown male suspect, described as wearing dark clothing and a surgical-style or 'Covid' mask," Roswell Police said. "The suspect claimed to be in possession of a gun, and forced the victim into the wooded area where he sexually assaulted her."

Police described the investigation as in its "preliminary stages" and said, "As further details become available and confirmed, they will be shared with the public."

Roswell Police added: "Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org ."

There was no additional information immediately available, including any identifying details about the person of interest in the investigation or why that individual is considered a person of interest.