APD: 1 rushed to hospital in critical condition after shooting near Atlanta's Washington Park

ATLANTA — A shooting near Atlanta's Washington Park has left one person critically injured Thursday night, police said.

Atlanta Police said the victim was shot at 102 Ollie St., across the street from Washington Park in Atlanta's Hunter Hills neighborhood.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where they are listed to be in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if they have a suspect in custody at this time.

11Alive's Dawn White was at the scene and captured video of a large police presence who were focused on a dark car in the parking lot. We will continue to update this story as information comes in.

.@Atlanta_Police are focusing on a dark car in the parking lot. The trunk is open, and police are looking on the ground in the area around the car. The perimeter around the park is VERY big and blocked with police tape. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/ZF6vwCKkv7 — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) May 12, 2023

