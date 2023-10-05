Man arrested, charged with murder in deadly Norcross shooting, police say

The City of Norcross posted that the northbound lanes of Buford Highway, between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and North Norcross Tucker Road, are closed.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the case.

Police have released the name of a man accused of murder after a deadly shooting on Wednesday.

Norcross Police Department said Willie Jones was arrested after the incident on May 10 and is facing a malice murder charge. The department said the shooting stemmed from a fight.

The officer responded shortly before 4:45 p.m. and said that they found a man shot several times.

11Alive had a crew at the scene, who reported seeing several patrol cars in the area of an In Town Suites Extended Stay along Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

"Upon further investigation, investigators were able to locate and apprehend a suspect, who is in custody at this time," Ofc. Jonathan Reyes said.

Lanes were closed on northbound lanes of Buford Highway, between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and North Norcross Tucker Road, while the department was handling the situation, the City of Norcross posted on its Facebook page.