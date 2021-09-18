GBI on scene after shooting involving officer at Cobb County apartment complex

11Alive saw GBI patrol cars and crime scene tape at the apartment complex, which is located less than a mile away from Truist Park.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene at a Cobb County apartment complex after a shooting involving law enforcement on Saturday.

Right now details about the shooting are unclear, but GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles confirms the incident involves an officer.

11Alive crews saw crime scene tape and GBI patrol cars at the Edison at the Battery apartment complex at 5000 South Lincoln Trace Avenue. That is located less than a mile away from Truist Park.

According to Miles, the Smyrna Police Department requested that agents with the bureau respond to the incident, which is standard protocol for shootings including law enforcement.

Miles says the GBI is still gathering information about the incident and will share information as it becomes available.