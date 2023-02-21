2 shot outside Atlanta Krispy Kreme, police say

This is the franchise location on Evans Street.

ATLANTA — Two people have been shot outside the Krispy Kreme on Evans Street near the West End Mall, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said both victims were shot in the leg and they are alert, conscious and breathing.

Right now, there is no word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.