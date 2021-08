Officers responded to 469 Marietta St NW shortly after 2 p.m.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a Salvation Army in Downtown Atlanta Thursday.

They found the man with a gunshot wound and Grady EMS transported him to the hospital, where he died due to his injuries, according to police.