Homicide investigation at apartment complex in south Atlanta near East Point city limits

Officers discovered a dead woman after responding to a call Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in south Atlanta near East Point after responding to a person down call on Wednesday morning.

A release by the Atlanta Police Department said officers responded a little before 10 a.m. to the call on Springdale Rd., at a location that lies just outside the East Point city limits.

"Upon arrival, officers located a female deceased inside of the location," the release said. "Homicide detectives responded to the scene and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues."

