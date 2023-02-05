Two killed, another injured in Stone Mountain shooting, police say

Officers said the incident happened at a home on Cedar Park Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Stone Mountain overnight, according to DeKalb County Police.

Officers said the incident happened at a home on Cedar Park Trail, just off Kelton Drive, shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

At this time, the victim injured is believed to be in critical condition.

There is no information at this time about suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.