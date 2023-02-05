Two killed, another injured in Stone Mountain shooting, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Stone Mountain overnight, according to DeKalb County Police.
Officers said the incident happened at a home on Cedar Park Trail, just off Kelton Drive, shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday.
At this time, the victim injured is believed to be in critical condition.
There is no information at this time about suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.