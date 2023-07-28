Photo released of suspect's car in deadly gas station shooting near Georgia Tech

Atlanta Police provided the photo during a press conference on Friday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Friday released the photo of a car suspected in the shooting and killing of a man last year at a gas station near Georgia Tech.

APD provided an update in the 2022 case of 38-year-old Prince Oluzor, as well as that of the Piedmont Park stabbing a year earlier of Katie Janness.

According to Atlanta Police, Oluzor was inside the convenience store at the BP station at 329 14th St., just north of the Tech campus, on Aug. 31, 2022 when other customers inside told him his vehicle was being stolen.

Oluzor went outside and shot by suspects who were inside a silver sedan. Police say he died at the scene.

The incident sparked a scare on the Tech campus at the time, when the school sent out a "Clery Act Safety Alert" regarding the crime.

The Atlanta Police Department now says it has identified the suspected car as possibly a 2013 Honda Accord. They provided the photo showing it has a distinctive dent on the front driver side.

Here's that photo, blown up:

"We need assistance from our community," on this case, APD said.

Anyone with information on this case can call APD or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).