Teen shot, injured near Travel Inn motel in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old was transported to the hospital after being shot at the Travel Inn on Forrest Hills Drive.

Atlanta Police said this happened just after midnight Tuesday.

APD described the victim as "alert, conscious and breathing" at the time he was taken to the hospital.

At this time, there is no word on a suspect.

"Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and interviewing occupants who were also present inside the hotel room during the time of incident.," a police statement said.

The Travel Inn was the scene of another shooting just days ago, where a woman was critically injured.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.