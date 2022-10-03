'This hit me really hard' | Families of double homicide victims plead for 'armed and dangerous' suspect's arrest

A 17-year-old was also shot. Family members say this was one of the victims' uncles, and has since been released from the hospital.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Ivan Cordero would always show up to his landscaping job on time. He worked alongside his father, Albino Cordero. After their shifts, Albino would drive Ivan home.

When Ivan didn't show up to work Thursday morning, Albino had a feeling something was wrong.

"It didn't sit right with me that he didn't show up to work," Albino said in a Spanish interview, which has since been translated to English. "I was dialing his phone and he was not answering... because... well... because he was already with no life."

He says he went to check on him at the Alpharetta home he lived in off Tidwell Circle, only to realize his greatest fear came true.

"This hit me really hard," he said. "I don’t know if I’ll get over it or not but we’re going to try and push through and move forward but it’s hitting me really hard."

35-year-old Ivan was not the only one shot and dead inside that home Thursday morning. 21-year-old Geovani Cruz died the same way, and by the same suspect, Forsyth County authorities say.

The suspect is identified as 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon. The sheriff's office added that the Norcross man has "multiple active warrants," including home invasion, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Geovani's family member, Leticia Morales, has been helping Geovani's parents - whom she says were inside the home during the time - cope during this time.

"They say it happened so fast. They heard fighting, because they were trying to protect the whole family, and then they heard gunshots and they knew people were down," she said. "Meanwhile, they were trying to keep everyone calm."

Morales says Geovani knew Alarcon to some extent.

"They did [know each other]. I did not get to have a chance to know him, but there had been prior issues to this incident. It's a personal matter."

That "prior issue" included Alarcon breaking into the same home last month, police confirm. They say the suspect does not have legal citizen status and had been previously deported.

Albino Cordero says both Ivan and Geovani knew each other from work.

"I got to know his friend Geovani. Every time I came here, we would find him outside. He was a good person," Albino said. "I don't know why this would happen. We really don't understand it at all."

Police say Alarcon, who is considered "armed and dangerous," also shot a 17-year-old in the same home that morning. Morales says that teenager is Geovani's mother's brother -- or uncle.

"The bullet went through one area and came out. The good thing is it didn't hit any major arteries," she said. "It did break one of his bones. They treated him at the hospital and right now he's on antibiotics painkillers, and then it's going to be a matter of following up with just seeing if he needs surgery."

Morales says both Geovani and Ivan lived in the home with Geovani's parents, two sisters, brothers, and 17-year-old uncle, who they say was also shot that morning.

"It is very painful," Morales explained. "Not only are we helping with Geovani, but we also have Ivan."

The families say that on top of grieving, costs are going to continue adding up. Not only with the burials and Geovani's uncle needing physical therapy, but also, Ivan's body needs to be flown to Mexico.

Morales says Geovani loved to play soccer, enjoyed spending time with his family, as well as driving with the windows down and music up.

Albino says his son, Ivan, has a wife and three children in Mexico, and they want to get him back there.

Family members also have been in touch with the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta, which is helping them transfer Ivan’s body back to Mexico.

To help the family during this moment, click on this fundraiser.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office believes helpful tips could come from the Hispanic community and is urging anyone who may know anything to call their tip line.

They emphasize that if anyone is hiding the suspect, they will get charged, too.