Three suspects arrested in deadly shooting linked to lover's quarrel, says Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Johnathan Gilbert, also known as "Tver Lane," was found shot dead on July 3 in a roadway on Dobbins Mill Road, deputies said.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that stemmed from a lover's quarrel, according to Spalding County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

The fatal shooting occurred on July 3 on Dobbins Mill Road. Deputies responded to a call reporting a man down, and when they arrived, a man was found dead in the roadway. He was later identified by his fingerprints as Johnathan Gilbert, also known as "Tver Lane."

According to Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix, the investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from an ongoing argument. The suspects targeted Gilbert's residence and vandalized it with eggs. When Gilbert confronted them, the suspects fled to their vehicle.

The office said Sydney Maughon, a backseat passenger, allegedly pulled a firearm out and shot Gilbert multiple times. The suspects callously left Gilbert's body in the middle of Dobbins Mill Road and fled the scene.

Following a search, investigators located the suspects' vehicle at a residence in Henry County. Henry County Police Department promptly responded to the location and secured a search warrant. During the search, deputies said the vehicle and the gun believed to have been used in the shooting were recovered.

As a result of the investigation, three people, Sydney Maughon, 18, Jeremy Munson, 18 and McKenzie Davenport,19, were arrested; the office said they face multiple charges, including murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery and criminal trespass.

"Because they all plotted and planned together and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves," Dix said. "They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now, together, they can ride that ride."

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office extends its condolences to the family and friends of Johnathan Gilbert and assures the community that they are dedicated to bringing justice in this case. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to come forward.