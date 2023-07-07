Gwinnett DA employee shot in Dacula, police say

This is a developing story.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An employee of the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office has been shot in Dacula on Friday, according to the police department.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Jim Moore Road and Auburn Road.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.