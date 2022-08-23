Georgia leaders on charges dropped against Atlanta officers in shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Here's what community officials and leaders are saying.

ATLANTA — Special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday Atlanta Police Department Officer Garrett Rolfe used reasonable use of force in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was shot and killed at an Atlanta Wendy's in June 2020.

Two years after Brooks' death, Skandalakis said Tuesday afternoon Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan "acted within the scope of their duties."

Here's how Georgia leaders are reacting to the special prosecutor's decision.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

“My heart continues to ache for the family of Rayshard Brooks. He was a father whose absence will forever be felt by our community.

This matter was referred to the special prosecutor last year. I respect the independent role that the special prosecutor played in this case. Today, we received his decision.

Over the last two years, our country has been engaged in important discussions about policing in America. We must maintain our commitment to the work of creating safe communities through collaboration between police and the people they serve.

In Atlanta, we hold ourselves to the highest standards. Through engagement with community advocates, the Atlanta City Council, the Atlanta Police Department and others, we have listened and moved forward proactively with significant reforms. The Department has reviewed its standard operating procedures and enhanced training on how to deescalate confrontations. We are continually investing in training to ensure our officers make up the most qualified and proficient force in the country.

As Mayor, I remain committed to building the bonds of trust between our residents and the public safety personnel who serve us.”

.@CityofAtlanta @andreforatlanta reacts to special prosecturos decision not to prosecute Atlanta Police Officers in shooting death of #rayshardbrooks pic.twitter.com/9rrXrd0dYv — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 23, 2022

Atlanta Police Department

"We have faith in the criminal justice system, and we respect the special prosecutor’s decision in this case.

Both Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan are still employed with APD. They are currently on administrative duty. Both officers will undergo Georgia P.O.S.T. recertification and training."

Attorney Gerald A. Griggs, President of Georgia NAACP

"I think they got it wrong," Griggs said while sharing his analysis of the case on 11Alive.

"We need to present this case to a grand jury because only the citizens of Fulton County should determine whether or not this case should proceed forward. Once a warrant was issued, it should of went through the regular courts to process and that's a criminal grand jury so I disagree with this decision by this prosecutor because two prosecutors have made two wholly inconsistent decisions based on -- it should be the citizens."

I am hearing news that charging decision in the #RayshardBrooks case is being made today. I will say this, the family deserved for a jury to hear & decide this case like all other potential criminal cases. The law should be followed, not Politics. — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) August 23, 2022

Atlanta Councilmember Antonio Lewis