Two shot in southwest Atlanta; police link it to earlier I-75/85 homicide

ATLANTA — Two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Friday morning in an incident police believe is related to an earlier shooting on I-75/85 that left one person dead and one in critical condition.

Atlanta Police did not detail exactly how they think the two incidents are related, but an APD release said that investigators "believe this incident appears to be related to the homicide" on the interstate.

That earlier incident happened around 4 a.m., with authorities encountering a car riddled with bullets and a passenger, later identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner as 28-year-old Darius Ford, who was declared dead on scene. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Police said hey found two firearms on the scene but there was no apparent trace of a suspect.

In the second incident, police said a man was found with a gunshot wound on 7th Street who was "alert, conscious and breathing" around 10:30 a.m., more than six hours after the original shooting.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A second victim was found outside a package store on Cleveland Avenue. That man, police said, was an innocent bystander who was evidently hit by a bullet shot over on 7th Avenue, a little less than a quarter mile away.