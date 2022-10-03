16-year-old shot and killed in LaGrange

A second victim was also shot and drove himself to the hospital.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in LaGrange on Thursday, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified by police. They said he was shot "multiple times in the chest" and elsewhere on his body, and was pronounced dead after being transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

LaGrange Police said a second person was also shot and drove himself to the hospital. They did not detail that person's age or condition.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. It happened in the area of Polk Street and Lindsey Street.

A cause of the shooting was not clear, and it was also unclear if the two victims with gunshot wounds shot at each other. Police said only they were still trying to determine who might have been a victim or suspect in the incident.