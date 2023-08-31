Wanted murder suspect: East Point Police says man killed child's mother

Detectives are searching for 34-year-old Andre Bell.

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police are searching for a man they said killed a woman in her bedroom.

Detectives are searching for Andre Bell. They said he is likely tied to a homicide investigation that first started Aug. 27.

Police were called to an apartment along McClelland Avenue that Sunday morning. Investigators said they found the woman shot dead in the bedroom. She had several gunshot wounds, police noted.

East Point Police detectives said that the woman was shot by her child's father who has been identified as Bell.

Authorities said the vehicle he was traveling in was abandoned in Twiggs County Georgia the day of the woman's murder. However, Bell is nowhere to be found.

Investigators said Bell traveled from Rockledge, Florida to kill the woman. He also has ties to Macon.