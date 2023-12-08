Atlanta Police searching for these 2 suspects in shooting death of 18-year-old

Luis Salgado was found shot early Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — Investigators are asking for the public's help to find two suspects police believe are behind a deadly shooting in a southwest Atlanta parking lot.

The Atlanta Police Department released two photos Sunday, a day after they said an 18-year-old was found dead at 555 Whitehall Street SW. The teen has since been identified as Luis Salgado.

Police said Salgado had been shot multiple times and gunshot wounds were "across his body." He died at the hospital.

Now homicide detectives are hoping to find whoever was behind the gunshots.

Photos released of the suspects depict two young men. One has a small afro with a built figure; the other has a slimmer build. Both were caught on what appears to be a convenience store surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the case or suspects pictured can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.