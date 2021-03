At around 3:10 a.m., police located an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are trying to determine why a man was shot in the buttocks early Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta.

At around 3:10 a.m., officers in the area of 495 Whitehall Street heard shots fired and located the adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was considered to be stable, but police did not provide details on his condition.