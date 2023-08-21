Wife of slain APD officer to spend life in prison after murdering husband, DA says

Tammarre Lawrence shot and killed her husband, Officer Stanley Lawrence, at their Riverdale home on February 19, 2020.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of a slain retired Atlanta Police Department officer will now get life in prison after shooting and killing her husband three years ago.

A Clayton County jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday after a trial started last Monday.

During the trial, the State presented more evidence that indicated that Tammarre called a relative and admitted she shot and killed her husband.

She was convicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Stanley was highly respected in his community and beloved by his family, according to the district attorney's office.

According to the department, Stanley joined APD in December 1990. His most recent assignment was with the department's Police Athletic League before his death.

"Stanley Lawrence was a respected officer who was beloved by his colleagues and the children of our Police Athletic League, where he worked every day to mentor and positively impact their lives," Former APD Police Chief Erica Shields previously said.

The department said he was also beloved by communities in Jesup, Georgia and Tennessee where he was a standout basketball player for the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Mocs.

“We hope the conviction of this crime brings some form of peace to the family of Mr. Lawrence," said District Attorney Mosley.