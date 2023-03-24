Woman shoots man breaking into her apartment, police say

A woman reported she heard a man banging on her front door. He later broke into her home by shattering her kitchen window.

SMYRNA, Ga. — A man was shot and killed after he beat on a woman's door and broke her window to gain entry to her apartment, according to the Smyrna Police Department on Friday.

The department said it happened around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday at the Alder Park apartments, which are off Spring Road SE. A woman reported she heard a man banging on her front door. She didn't open the door but spoke to him from inside.

According to the department's Facebook post, the woman asked the man to stop. He didn't leave and went to the woman's kitchen window, beating on it until it shattered. The woman continued to tell him to stop, but he "forced entry into the residence" using the window.

That's when the woman reported to police that she shot the man. When officers arrived, they tried to save the man's life, but he later died after being taken to the hospital.