Deadly home invasion: one dead, one injured in Woodstock robbery, police say

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — One man has died, and another was injured after they tried to rob a home in Woodstock on Saturday, according to police.

Around 8:34 p.m., officers with Woodstock police were dispatched to a home on Buckline Court regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man lying in front of the house who'd been shot multiple times in his torso.

Following its initial investigation, police said 28-year-old Anthony Jones, 20-year-old Darius Butler, and a third person showed up to break into and steal from the home that night. The department said two men in the home began shooting at the suspects in self-defense.