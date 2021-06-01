Cobb County Schools Superintendent: 'Masks will be optional for all students and staff'

The updated guidelines will apply to all summer activities and the 2021-2022 school year

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County School District announced Tuesday that face masks will be optional for district students and staff beginning June 7.

According to a statement from Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, the updated guidelines will apply to all summer activities and the 2021-2022 school year.

Ragsdale went on to say: "Any individual wishing to continue wearing a mask while attending school and/or school events should feel free to do so."

"The commitment to fighting COVID-19, made by Cobb students, staff, parents, and the entire community, have made today’s announcement possible. Despite incredible challenges, we have successfully navigated a school year that has been interrupted in every imaginable way by COVID-19. We will continue providing opportunities for every Cobb student to succeed when our students return to school in August. We are working diligently in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year," said Ragsdale.

In May, after the CDC relaxed mask guidelines for vaccinated people, many schools in metro Atlanta changed their guidance, including Coweta County Schools, Marietta City Schools, Clayton County and Hall County.