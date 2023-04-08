APS Board swears in new interim superintendent amid search for permanent leadership

The school board added that the Dr. Danielle Battle will lead daily operations of the school system and continue working with the board for educational goals.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous version of this story.

A new Atlanta Public Schools interim superintendent was sworn in on Monday after the sudden departure of the metro Atlanta school district's last leadership, according to the Board of Education.

Dr. Danielle Battle was greeted with a ceremony surrounded by the wavering flags of the D.M. Therrell High School’s JROTC color guard and the voices of Benjamin E. Mays High School sophomore students.

She will start in her new role on Friday, according to the board.

Board members stated Dr. Battle is a familiar face at the school system. She has been working with APS for 19 years. She served as the principal of Parkside Elementary and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, associate superintendent and interim chief of schools and academics, a release from ABOE stated.

The school board added that the Dr. Battle will lead daily operations of the school system and continue working with the board for educational goals.

Dr. Battle said she is excited to step into the role and help the school system transition. She has goals she would like reach to help strengthen APS.

“I am fully committed to ensuring a stable and productive environment for our district during this period of transition,” said Dr. Battle. “My initial focus will be on advancing literacy, fostering classroom success, and collaboratively engaging with our teachers, principals and community. Together, we will build upon APS’s strong foundations to achieve continued success for all.”

The board's decision comes after former superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring suddenly left her position earlier than expected. Herring would transition out of the role at the end of August and leave the school system entirely at the end of the year, serving in a consultant role through Dec. 31.

Herring released a letter earlier this month detailing how she looks forward "to supporting the work we started at APS, as well as announcing exciting future opportunities in the coming weeks."