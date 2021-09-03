'Tough, but necessary decision': Some DeKalb County students return to in-person learning

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some DeKalb County School District students returned to in-person instruction Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic last year.
The district said students will participate in hybrid, in-person learning based on their choice to attend school.
They said, pre-K, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, sixth grade, and ninth-grade students will begin in-person learning on Tuesday, March 9. Grade levels third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th, and 12th will start on Monday, March 15, during Phase Three.
According to the district, schools will organize all classes into two cohorts based on last name and/or instructional program to adhere to the social distancing requirements outlined by the CDC, and facilitate testing and contract tracing, and minimize transmission.
The district shared images on social media of excited students heading back to school and said "the return to the classroom is bringing smiles underneath the masks and happiness to our students!"
At Woodward Elementary School, they even rolled out the red carpet to honor the students' return.
What a better way to welcome our students back than red-carpet style," the principal Tweeted. "Even the kids bop music was a treat," she said.
Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris even took in some of the fun by welcoming the students and visiting classrooms.
“I am excited about the return to face-to-face instruction,” Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris told 11Alive. “This has been a tough, but necessary decision. We will continue to make the safety of our scholars and staff our number one priority and soar together.”
The return to face-to-face instruction comes the same week the state opened up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers.
The district previously said they would be working with the DeKalb Board of Health, the schools and 31 of their nurses will help administer vaccines to school staff at clinics.
Back in December, the district had announced its original plan to allow students back in its schools in mid-January. However, that was delayed due to a spike of COVID-19 cases in the state.
According to the DCSD website, from July 2020, through March 4, 2021, there have been 602 reported COVID cases among staff, and 203 cases reported among students.