'Tough, but necessary decision': Some DeKalb County students return to in-person learning

They are returning in phases based on grade level.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some DeKalb County School District students returned to in-person instruction Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic last year.

The district said students will participate in hybrid, in-person learning based on their choice to attend school.

They said, pre-K, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, sixth grade, and ninth-grade students will begin in-person learning on Tuesday, March 9. Grade levels third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th, and 12th will start on Monday, March 15, during Phase Three.

According to the district, schools will organize all classes into two cohorts based on last name and/or instructional program to adhere to the social distancing requirements outlined by the CDC, and facilitate testing and contract tracing, and minimize transmission.

The district shared images on social media of excited students heading back to school and said "the return to the classroom is bringing smiles underneath the masks and happiness to our students!"

This week's return to the classroom is bringing smiles underneath the masks and happiness to our students! #iLoveDCSD pic.twitter.com/DZv8PxN9nY — DeKalb Schools, GA (@DeKalbSchools) March 8, 2021

At Woodward Elementary School, they even rolled out the red carpet to honor the students' return.

What a better way to welcome our students back than red-carpet style," the principal Tweeted. "Even the kids bop music was a treat," she said.

What a better way to welcome our students back than red carpet style! Thank you @reginasblanton @CounselorJ_WES #notwitterCounselorArmour for making it happen! Even the kids bop music was a treat! 🤩@DeKalbSchools @DCSDRegion1 @CWATSONHARRIS pic.twitter.com/lUbJuJcr9b — Dr. Haddock (@PrincipalDrH) March 9, 2021

Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris even took in some of the fun by welcoming the students and visiting classrooms.

Superintendent @CWATSONHARRIS welcomed scholars back to the classroom at Sequoyah Middle School. 📚🍎#iLoveDCSD pic.twitter.com/dmWCjHMkwr — DeKalb Schools, GA (@DeKalbSchools) March 9, 2021

“I am excited about the return to face-to-face instruction,” Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris told 11Alive. “This has been a tough, but necessary decision. We will continue to make the safety of our scholars and staff our number one priority and soar together.”

The return to face-to-face instruction comes the same week the state opened up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers.

The district previously said they would be working with the DeKalb Board of Health, the schools and 31 of their nurses will help administer vaccines to school staff at clinics.

Back in December, the district had announced its original plan to allow students back in its schools in mid-January. However, that was delayed due to a spike of COVID-19 cases in the state.