DeKalb education board set for vote today on superintendent

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County's Board of Education will vote Wednesday morning on the sole finalist in a superintendent selection process that has turned contentious over the last couple weeks.

11Alive will stream the DeKalb County Board of Education meeting, which begins at 10:30 a.m. It is also due to stream on the district website.

The candidate is Dr. Devon Horton, who has education administration experience in Kentucky and Illinois, where he recently was named "Superintendent of the Year" leading the Evanston/Skokie School District.

Dr. Horton has faced scrutiny since his announcement as the sole finalist, due to an ongoing federal civil rights lawsuit and the fact he's coming from a school district of roughly 6,500 students to one of over 93,000.

Some parents and the local NAACP chapter have also questioned whether the process to name the next superintendent has been rushed.

Last week Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods urged the district in a statement to "pause the selection process" and said interim superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley "has been responsive and has produced results" for the district during her short time in the position.

Dr. Horton has told 11Alive he's confident he can lead the school district and work with concerned parents.

“I’ve worked in districts a little bit larger and also led a school district during some really challenging times during COVID. The skills and talent needed to run a district like DeKalb can be lifted on in any spectrum," Dr. Horton said last week at a town hall, addressing the concerns about him taking over so large a district after leading smaller districts previously.

Another issue parents brought up was a federal lawsuit filed in 2021 accusing Dr. Horton of violating the Civil Rights Act by treating white students differently than students of color.

“When you just look at the data, there’s a clear disconnect in how students of color and marginalized students are performing academically," Dr. Horton said.

Stacy Deemar, a drama teacher from the district, filed the lawsuit in June 2021.

In the suit, she alleges Horton took an aggressive approach to anti-racism that made her uncomfortable and imposed race-based programming in the name of racial equity in schools. Deemar claims that such lessons divide students and staff and that District 65 "sets up a dichotomy between white and non-whites that depicts whiteness as inherently racist and a tool of oppression," even segregating faculty members into affinity groups on the basis of race.

Deemar furthers her point with a lesson plan example on "Intergenerational, Black Families and Black Villages," which teaches that Black families and villages are "the best/proper way" to have a family.