'This Is Us' will air without interruption tonight in metro Atlanta

11Alive will not break into special news coverage for the Georgia primaries during the airing of the show's finale.

ATLANTA — The series finale of "This Is us" will air as normal tonight on 11Alive in metro Atlanta and not be interrupted for local news coverage of the Georgia primaries.

The station tweeted: "To our die-hard "This is Us" fans: We see your emails, messages, tweets and DMs to us, asking that we please make sure to not disrupt tonight's series finale with election coverage. We hear you, and have good news! We can confirm that we will NOT break in during tonight's show."

"This Is Us" will conclude its run on Tuesday night after six years and 106 episodes.

11Alive will have election coverage available during the "This Is Us" broadcast on our other platforms, including our sister channel WATL, 11Alive.com, 11Alive News app, YouTube channel and our Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming apps.

This Is Us finale time and channel

Time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET Channel: 11Alive-NBC

"This Is Us" follows the Pearson family across several decades.

Initially — and coyly — advertised as a show about people who share the same birthday, audiences learn the twist at the end of the pilot episode: Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) is celebrating his 36th birthday in 1980 when his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), goes into labor with triplets.

However, Rebecca loses one of the triplets at birth, with Kate and Kevin surviving. At the same time, a Black newborn is brought to the hospital by a fireman after his biological father abandoned him. Believing they were meant to have three children, the Pearsons adopt the baby, who they name Randall.

Jump ahead to present day as the "Big Three" — Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — are celebrating their 36th birthdays.

In the 17th episode of the sixth and final season, the Pearson family gathers as they prepare to say goodbye to matriarch Rebecca, as she is about to lose her battle with dementia.

Meanwhile, Rebecca envisions herself aboard a luxurious train, revisiting memorable figures from her past, led by Randall's father, William (Ron Cephas Jones).

"If you step back, you'll see that the end is not sad — it's just the start of the next, incredibly beautiful thing," William tells Rebecca, who is insistent on waiting for Kate to arrive to say her goodbye before entering the caboose.

At the end of the episode, Rebecca lies down on a bed next to her late husband, Jack, signifying her death in the real world.

