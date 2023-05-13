Zac Brown given honorary degree at University of West Georgia

The Carrollton university said the honor highlighted Brown's "connection to an institution that played a role in shaping his love for music."

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Zac Brown, the founder of the band by his name and "Chicken Fried" luminary, was honored by the Georgia school he attended back in the late 90s.

Brown received an honorary doctorate of humane letters Saturday at the University of West Georgia's commencement, the school said.

The Carrollton university said the honor highlighted Brown's "connection to an institution that played a role in shaping his love for music."

Brown spoke at the commencement ceremony, saying it was an "honor to come back home - where it all started for me."

"Find something that you love to do and give it all you have because you win when you love what you do," he said. "Be yourself and see the world as you want it to be.”

The school said the honorary degree "recognizes Brown's contributions to the music industry, his commitment to philanthropy and his deep roots in Georgia and UWG."

"As a former student, I have always valued my time at UWG and the impact it had on my life and career," Brown said. "To be recognized in this way is truly special, and I hope to continue to inspire future generations of students to pursue their passions with dedication and perseverance."