Georgia economy chugs despite pandemic

But economist warns of election-year dropoff in 2022

ATLANTA — The state’s fiscal economist says Georgia’s economy hasn’t recovered – but is nonetheless doing surprisingly well in spite of the pandemic. He credits policies that have given residents and businesses a lot of leeway under COVID health guidelines.

Governor Brian Kemp has been clobbered by some but praised by conservatives for working to keep Georgia’s economy somewhat open during the pandemic. State data indicates economy-wise, his policies have done what he’d hoped.

"Business owners, small and large, have done a great job of figuring out how to operate during the pandemic," state economist Jeffrey Dorfman told state lawmakers Tuesday. He said business-friendly COVID restrictions in Georgia helped, as did federal stimulus money.

Dorfrman says the state’s sales tax collections are actually up .4 percent from a year ago, before pandemic restrictions started in March.

He says personal savings rates have jumped nationwide, while credit card debt has declined, and rental income - collected by landlords -- is higher now than it was in March

And he says that while a half million Georgians lost their jobs after the pandemic started, 75 percent of those jobs came back He says most of 123,405 jobs still gone are part time jobs. "That suggests our labor market is about as fully recovered as it can be until the pandemic is over," Dorfrman told the joint Appropriations committee, which oversees state budget legislation.

Short term, Dorfman says the economy should bounce back even more as 2021 progresses. One lawmaker asked "when does that joyride end?"

Dorfman: "I think the pent up savings and the coming vaccine will carry us through 2021 for the most part. And then … we may see some business failures sort of in that second half of fiscal year ’22 as we shake things out and figure out (which businesses) really survived and who just hung on."