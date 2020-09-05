Atlanta-area artist creates special print to raise money for Meals on Wheels

With this new print, rather than art imitating life, she hopes for those who see it, their life will imitate this art.

ATLANTA — Right now, Meals on Wheels Atlanta is serving 600 seniors in Atlanta, but there are more than 600 still on the waiting list. Local Artist, Sally King Benedict is selling a print to help raise money for them.

"That's my goal - always to create art that brings light and energy and happiness to somebody", said Benedict.

That's especially true right now while many are recovering from COVID-19 and most are still isolated in some way. She said raising this money is a way to give back to the community that has given her so much.

"It's kind of a way to capture another audience and be able to offer something less expensive and be able to donate the money toward something that needs to happen", said Benedict.

The print is one of her faces.

"I think a lot of people know my work as the figurative face and I wanted it to be something bright and happy and something to feel good when somebody sees it", she added.

"I still wanted everybody to find joy and happiness in this kind of crazy time," said Benedict.

Benedict said she hopes to sell enough of this print to raise $10,000 for Meals on Wheels Atlanta. The organization also added that an anonymous donor will match donations up to $10,000.