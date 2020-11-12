Carroll County deputy rushed to hospital with COVID-like symptoms

Deputy Gary Pritchett has been with the sheriff's office staff since 2004, they said.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A local law enforcement officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night with COVID-like symptoms, according to a social media post from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

According to the post, the sheriff's office has been in touch with Deputy Gary Pritchett's wife, who told them that his health has declined rapidly.

They said that Pritchett has been with the sheriff's office since 2004 and is an important part of the Carroll County Jail staff.

The post is asking for prayers from the community and the sheriff's office said they are praying with the family for good news, hoping that Pritchett will make a full recovery.

Sheriffs-elect from Cobb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties have all been reported to have tested positive with the coronavirus over the past few days.

Each of them attended a law enforcement seminar in Pine Mountain with other recently elected sheriffs from across the state, according to a joint statement from Cobb Sheriff-elect Craig Owens, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox and Fulton Sheriff-elect Pat Labat.