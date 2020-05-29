Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

As of Thursday night, there have been 1,973 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/1-5/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07.

. Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

DPH moving to once-a-day data updates

The Georgia Department of Health will begin updating its statewide data only once a day starting next Tuesday, June 2, the agency said in a tweet.

The daily update will be made at 3 p.m.

"This will allow time to process and validate lab and case reports to improve data quality and accuracy," the department wrote.

Things to know for Friday, May 29