Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 24, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,808 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/11-10/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/27-10/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21.
- There have been 349,605 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,846 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,381.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,171.
- There have been 31,046 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 97 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 24, there were 1,329 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1161 36
Atkinson 480 6
Bacon 634 16
Baker 90 6
Baldwin 2297 64
Banks 551 8
Barrow 2563 50
Bartow 3538 94
Ben Hill 867 33
Berrien 490 13
Bibb 6566 193
Bleckley 511 27
Brantley 427 13
Brooks 552 27
Bryan 1283 14
Bulloch 3061 33
Burke 879 12
Butts 739 44
Calhoun 266 9
Camden 1402 18
Candler 536 24
Carroll 3310 75
Catoosa 1387 22
Charlton 646 10
Chatham 9317 186
Chattahoochee 1742 1
Chattooga 914 29
Cherokee 6998 101
Clarke 5678 47
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8102 175
Clinch 444 12
Cobb 21676 454
Coffee 2240 60
Colquitt 2114 39
Columbia 4311 64
Cook 581 16
Coweta 2928 63
Crawford 194 6
Crisp 641 23
Dade 342 6
Dawson 907 11
DeKalb 20883 395
Decatur 1287 34
Dodge 590 15
Dooly 369 18
Dougherty 3293 191
Douglas 4053 72
Early 545 35
Echols 244 2
Effingham 1769 28
Elbert 764 9
Emanuel 1191 36
Evans 479 7
Fannin 814 28
Fayette 2104 57
Floyd 3866 59
Forsyth 4674 52
Franklin 915 17
Fulton 30691 618
Gilmer 1020 23
Glascock 48 2
Glynn 3696 104
Gordon 2307 44
Grady 850 25
Greene 569 25
Gwinnett 30204 440
Habersham 1868 77
Hall 10574 173
Hancock 413 44
Haralson 630 10
Harris 849 25
Hart 570 16
Heard 224 6
Henry 6096 112
Houston 3566 94
Irwin 356 8
Jackson 2337 40
Jasper 243 4
Jeff Davis 785 23
Jefferson 852 32
Jenkins 463 32
Johnson 440 22
Jones 641 16
Lamar 405 19
Lanier 317 7
Laurens 1967 86
Lee 746 29
Liberty 1232 25
Lincoln 231 7
Long 274 4
Lowndes 4423 85
Lumpkin 1038 15
Macon 248 10
Madison 774 11
Marion 196 9
McDuffie 673 15
McIntosh 304 7
Meriwether 592 16
Miller 305 2
Mitchell 850 45
Monroe 750 53
Montgomery 371 10
Morgan 524 6
Murray 1014 9
Muscogee 6328 174
Newton 2839 95
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14444 183
Oconee 854 30
Oglethorpe 407 12
Paulding 3105 60
Peach 763 26
Pickens 741 10
Pierce 667 24
Pike 382 11
Polk 1691 27
Pulaski 335 23
Putnam 788 27
Quitman 38 1
Rabun 423 11
Randolph 339 29
Richmond 7876 181
Rockdale 2101 40
Schley 109 2
Screven 448 11
Seminole 392 11
Spalding 1561 62
Stephens 1263 41
Stewart 535 16
Sumter 959 68
Talbot 174 7
Taliaferro 26 0
Tattnall 919 13
Taylor 228 12
Telfair 501 24
Terrell 340 32
Thomas 1592 69
Tift 1942 63
Toombs 1471 56
Towns 428 13
Treutlen 302 11
Troup 3019 106
Turner 333 24
Twiggs 216 10
Union 880 25
Unknown 1898 5
Upson 832 70
Walker 1841 43
Walton 2310 68
Ware 1722 63
Warren 163 5
Washington 756 13
Wayne 1221 33
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 367 16
White 997 23
Whitfield 5325 64
Wilcox 255 25
Wilkes 290 6
Wilkinson 366 17
Worth 605 32