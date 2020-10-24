Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 24, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,808 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/11-10/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/27-10/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21.

There have been 349,605 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,846 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,381.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,171.

There have been 31,046 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 97 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 24, there were 1,329 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1161 36

Atkinson 480 6

Bacon 634 16

Baker 90 6

Baldwin 2297 64

Banks 551 8

Barrow 2563 50

Bartow 3538 94

Ben Hill 867 33

Berrien 490 13

Bibb 6566 193

Bleckley 511 27

Brantley 427 13

Brooks 552 27

Bryan 1283 14

Bulloch 3061 33

Burke 879 12

Butts 739 44

Calhoun 266 9

Camden 1402 18

Candler 536 24

Carroll 3310 75

Catoosa 1387 22

Charlton 646 10

Chatham 9317 186

Chattahoochee 1742 1

Chattooga 914 29

Cherokee 6998 101

Clarke 5678 47

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8102 175

Clinch 444 12

Cobb 21676 454

Coffee 2240 60

Colquitt 2114 39

Columbia 4311 64

Cook 581 16

Coweta 2928 63

Crawford 194 6

Crisp 641 23

Dade 342 6

Dawson 907 11

DeKalb 20883 395

Decatur 1287 34

Dodge 590 15

Dooly 369 18

Dougherty 3293 191

Douglas 4053 72

Early 545 35

Echols 244 2

Effingham 1769 28

Elbert 764 9

Emanuel 1191 36

Evans 479 7

Fannin 814 28

Fayette 2104 57

Floyd 3866 59

Forsyth 4674 52

Franklin 915 17

Fulton 30691 618

Gilmer 1020 23

Glascock 48 2

Glynn 3696 104

Gordon 2307 44

Grady 850 25

Greene 569 25

Gwinnett 30204 440

Habersham 1868 77

Hall 10574 173

Hancock 413 44

Haralson 630 10

Harris 849 25

Hart 570 16

Heard 224 6

Henry 6096 112

Houston 3566 94

Irwin 356 8

Jackson 2337 40

Jasper 243 4

Jeff Davis 785 23

Jefferson 852 32

Jenkins 463 32

Johnson 440 22

Jones 641 16

Lamar 405 19

Lanier 317 7

Laurens 1967 86

Lee 746 29

Liberty 1232 25

Lincoln 231 7

Long 274 4

Lowndes 4423 85

Lumpkin 1038 15

Macon 248 10

Madison 774 11

Marion 196 9

McDuffie 673 15

McIntosh 304 7

Meriwether 592 16

Miller 305 2

Mitchell 850 45

Monroe 750 53

Montgomery 371 10

Morgan 524 6

Murray 1014 9

Muscogee 6328 174

Newton 2839 95

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14444 183

Oconee 854 30

Oglethorpe 407 12

Paulding 3105 60

Peach 763 26

Pickens 741 10

Pierce 667 24

Pike 382 11

Polk 1691 27

Pulaski 335 23

Putnam 788 27

Quitman 38 1

Rabun 423 11

Randolph 339 29

Richmond 7876 181

Rockdale 2101 40

Schley 109 2

Screven 448 11

Seminole 392 11

Spalding 1561 62

Stephens 1263 41

Stewart 535 16

Sumter 959 68

Talbot 174 7

Taliaferro 26 0

Tattnall 919 13

Taylor 228 12

Telfair 501 24

Terrell 340 32

Thomas 1592 69

Tift 1942 63

Toombs 1471 56

Towns 428 13

Treutlen 302 11

Troup 3019 106

Turner 333 24

Twiggs 216 10

Union 880 25

Unknown 1898 5

Upson 832 70

Walker 1841 43

Walton 2310 68

Ware 1722 63

Warren 163 5

Washington 756 13

Wayne 1221 33

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 367 16

White 997 23

Whitfield 5325 64

Wilcox 255 25

Wilkes 290 6

Wilkinson 366 17