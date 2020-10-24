x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 24, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,808 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/11-10/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/27-10/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21.
  • There have been 349,605 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,846 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,381.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,171.
  • There have been 31,046 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 97 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 24, there were 1,329 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1161    36

Atkinson    480    6

Bacon    634    16

Baker    90    6

Baldwin    2297    64

Banks    551    8

Barrow    2563    50

Bartow    3538    94

Ben Hill    867    33

Berrien    490    13

Bibb    6566    193

Bleckley    511    27

Brantley    427    13

Brooks    552    27

Bryan    1283    14

Bulloch    3061    33

Burke    879    12

Butts    739    44

Calhoun    266    9

Camden    1402    18

Candler    536    24

Carroll    3310    75

Catoosa    1387    22

Charlton    646    10

Chatham    9317    186

Chattahoochee    1742    1

Chattooga    914    29

Cherokee    6998    101

Clarke    5678    47

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8102    175

Clinch    444    12

Cobb    21676    454

Coffee    2240    60

Colquitt    2114    39

Columbia    4311    64

Cook    581    16

Coweta    2928    63

Crawford    194    6

Crisp    641    23

Dade    342    6

Dawson    907    11

DeKalb    20883    395

Decatur    1287    34

Dodge    590    15

Dooly    369    18

Dougherty    3293    191

Douglas    4053    72

Early    545    35

Echols    244    2

Effingham    1769    28

Elbert    764    9

Emanuel    1191    36

Evans    479    7

Fannin    814    28

Fayette    2104    57

Floyd    3866    59

Forsyth    4674    52

Franklin    915    17

Fulton    30691    618

Gilmer    1020    23

Glascock    48    2

Glynn    3696    104

Gordon    2307    44

Grady    850    25

Greene    569    25

Gwinnett    30204    440

Habersham    1868    77

Hall    10574    173

Hancock    413    44

Haralson    630    10

Harris    849    25

Hart    570    16

Heard    224    6

Henry    6096    112

Houston    3566    94

Irwin    356    8

Jackson    2337    40

Jasper    243    4

Jeff Davis    785    23

Jefferson    852    32

Jenkins    463    32

Johnson    440    22

Jones    641    16

Lamar    405    19

Lanier    317    7

Laurens    1967    86

Lee    746    29

Liberty    1232    25

Lincoln    231    7

Long    274    4

Lowndes    4423    85

Lumpkin    1038    15

Macon    248    10

Madison    774    11

Marion    196    9

McDuffie    673    15

McIntosh    304    7

Meriwether    592    16

Miller    305    2

Mitchell    850    45

Monroe    750    53

Montgomery    371    10

Morgan    524    6

Murray    1014    9

Muscogee    6328    174

Newton    2839    95

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14444    183

Oconee    854    30

Oglethorpe    407    12

Paulding    3105    60

Peach    763    26

Pickens    741    10

Pierce    667    24

Pike    382    11

Polk    1691    27

Pulaski    335    23

Putnam    788    27

Quitman    38    1

Rabun    423    11

Randolph    339    29

Richmond    7876    181

Rockdale    2101    40

Schley    109    2

Screven    448    11

Seminole    392    11

Spalding    1561    62

Stephens    1263    41

Stewart    535    16

Sumter    959    68

Talbot    174    7

Taliaferro    26    0

Tattnall    919    13

Taylor    228    12

Telfair    501    24

Terrell    340    32

Thomas    1592    69

Tift    1942    63

Toombs    1471    56

Towns    428    13

Treutlen    302    11

Troup    3019    106

Turner    333    24

Twiggs    216    10

Union    880    25

Unknown    1898    5

Upson    832    70

Walker    1841    43

Walton    2310    68

Ware    1722    63

Warren    163    5

Washington    756    13

Wayne    1221    33

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    367    16

White    997    23

Whitfield    5325    64

Wilcox    255    25

Wilkes    290    6

Wilkinson    366    17

Worth    605    32

