Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,054 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/1-7/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/17-6/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.71.

in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/1-7/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/17-6/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.71. There have been 123,963 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,394 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,048 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,587.

There have been 13,685 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 209 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 188.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 13, there were 2,600 current hospitalizations - an increase of 88 from the previous day.



Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett 11882 187

Fulton 11354 327

Non-Georgia Resident 9384 58

DeKalb 8784 183

Cobb 7388 256

Hall 3928 65

Clayton 2984 82

Muscogee 2976 63

Chatham 2816 39

Dougherty 2182 156

Lowndes 1955 19

Bibb 1895 43

Whitfield 1869 15

Henry 1851 34

Richmond 1830 62

Cherokee 1828 48

Troup 1767 38

Glynn 1622 10

Unknown 1571 2

Douglas 1499 40

Colquitt 1278 20

Forsyth 1223 15

Carroll 1108 40

Houston 1017 31

Bartow 1013 44

Clarke 1007 15

Tift 999 28

Columbia 980 12

Newton 975 15

Coffee 954 17

Coweta 914 16

Paulding 892 16

Habersham 785 41

Floyd 755 15

Rockdale 743 11

Ware 703 17

Bulloch 684 6

Baldwin 681 35

Barrow 660 27

Sumter 637 51

Thomas 609 33

Spalding 590 33

Walton 574 29

Gordon 563 18

Fayette 549 19

Jackson 548 12

Mitchell 501 41

Chattahoochee 484 1

Harris 465 13

Lee 432 22

Upson 393 45

Laurens 384 1

Walker 384 12

Appling 370 15

Catoosa 364 8

Worth 357 22

Effingham 354 1

Butts 349 35

Toombs 342 5

Polk 334 1

Stephens 333 6

Decatur 324 8

Bacon 314 5

Early 313 31

Murray 313 2

Crisp 312 13

Camden 305 2

Liberty 281 2

Bryan 280 5

Franklin 270 1

Pierce 269 5

Gilmer 262 2

Meriwether 259 3

Grady 257 4

Oconee 252 13

Cook 249 4

Terrell 249 28

Monroe 240 20

Hancock 236 33

Brooks 234 11

Ben Hill 232 1

Jefferson 229 2

Putnam 225 12

Stewart 225 3

Dooly 224 13

Emanuel 218 3

Burke 215 7

Randolph 212 25

Tattnall 206 0

Atkinson 205 2

Echols 199 0

Washington 198 1

Wayne 192 0

Elbert 191 0

Turner 190 18

Telfair 188 3

Dawson 184 3

Madison 184 4

Berrien 183 0

Lumpkin 182 4

White 180 5

Jeff Davis 171 3

Lanier 168 3

Calhoun 167 6

McDuffie 165 8

Banks 160 3

Peach 159 10

Lamar 152 6

Brantley 147 3

Jones 147 0

Dodge 146 2

Jenkins 144 13

Macon 140 10

Wilcox 138 15

Fannin 133 1

Charlton 132 2

Johnson 132 2

Clinch 123 3

Greene 123 10

Pickens 122 5

Wilkes 122 3

Wilkinson 122 9

Hart 121 0

Screven 121 8

Union 120 4

Pike 119 3

Haralson 114 5

Oglethorpe 111 7

Irwin 107 1

Marion 101 3

Candler 99 0

Talbot 96 3

Bleckley 91 1

Jasper 89 1

Morgan 88 0

Rabun 86 3

Heard 85 3

McIntosh 85 1

Chattooga 81 2

Dade 79 1

Long 73 1

Towns 70 1

Lincoln 69 2

Evans 65 0

Clay 63 2

Montgomery 63 0

Wheeler 62 0

Miller 61 0

Pulaski 61 2

Seminole 57 2

Crawford 56 0

Treutlen 52 2

Twiggs 45 1

Baker 44 3

Taylor 39 2

Schley 34 1

Warren 34 0

Webster 33 2

Quitman 22 1

Glascock 15 0

Taliaferro 6 0