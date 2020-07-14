x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,054 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/1-7/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/17-6/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.71.
  • There have been 123,963 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,394 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,048 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,587.
  • There have been 13,685 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 209 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 188.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 13, there were 2,600 current hospitalizations - an increase of 88 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett    11882    187

Fulton    11354    327

Non-Georgia Resident    9384    58

DeKalb    8784    183

Cobb    7388    256

Hall    3928    65

Clayton    2984    82

Muscogee    2976    63

Chatham    2816    39

Dougherty    2182    156

Lowndes    1955    19

Bibb    1895    43

Whitfield    1869    15

Henry    1851    34

Richmond    1830    62

Cherokee    1828    48

Troup    1767    38

Glynn    1622    10

Unknown    1571    2

Douglas    1499    40

Colquitt    1278    20

Forsyth    1223    15

Carroll    1108    40

Houston    1017    31

Bartow    1013    44

Clarke    1007    15

Tift    999    28

Columbia    980    12

Newton    975    15

Coffee    954    17

Coweta    914    16

Paulding    892    16

Habersham    785    41

Floyd    755    15

Rockdale    743    11

Ware    703    17

Bulloch    684    6

Baldwin    681    35

Barrow    660    27

Sumter    637    51

Thomas    609    33

Spalding    590    33

Walton    574    29

Gordon    563    18

Fayette    549    19

Jackson    548    12

Mitchell    501    41

Chattahoochee    484    1

Harris    465    13

Lee    432    22

Upson    393    45

Laurens    384    1

Walker    384    12

Appling    370    15

Catoosa    364    8

Worth    357    22

Effingham    354    1

Butts    349    35

Toombs    342    5

Polk    334    1

Stephens    333    6

Decatur    324    8

Bacon    314    5

Early    313    31

Murray    313    2

Crisp    312    13

Camden    305    2

Liberty    281    2

Bryan    280    5

Franklin    270    1

Pierce    269    5

Gilmer    262    2

Meriwether    259    3

Grady    257    4

Oconee    252    13

Cook    249    4

Terrell    249    28

Monroe    240    20

Hancock    236    33

Brooks    234    11

Ben Hill    232    1

Jefferson    229    2

Putnam    225    12

Stewart    225    3

Dooly    224    13

Emanuel    218    3

Burke    215    7

Randolph    212    25

Tattnall    206    0

Atkinson    205    2

Echols    199    0

Washington    198    1

Wayne    192    0

Elbert    191    0

Turner    190    18

Telfair    188    3

Dawson    184    3

Madison    184    4

Berrien    183    0

Lumpkin    182    4

White    180    5

Jeff Davis    171    3

Lanier    168    3

Calhoun    167    6

McDuffie    165    8

Banks    160    3

Peach    159    10

Lamar    152    6

Brantley    147    3

Jones    147    0

Dodge    146    2

Jenkins    144    13

Macon    140    10

Wilcox    138    15

Fannin    133    1

Charlton    132    2

Johnson    132    2

Clinch    123    3

Greene    123    10

Pickens    122    5

Wilkes    122    3

Wilkinson    122    9

Hart    121    0

Screven    121    8

Union    120    4

Pike    119    3

Haralson    114    5

Oglethorpe    111    7

Irwin    107    1

Marion    101    3

Candler    99    0

Talbot    96    3

Bleckley    91    1

Jasper    89    1

Morgan    88    0

Rabun    86    3

Heard    85    3

McIntosh    85    1

Chattooga    81    2

Dade    79    1

Long    73    1

Towns    70    1

Lincoln    69    2

Evans    65    0

Clay    63    2

Montgomery    63    0

Wheeler    62    0

Miller    61    0

Pulaski    61    2

Seminole    57    2

Crawford    56    0

Treutlen    52    2

Twiggs    45    1

Baker    44    3

Taylor    39    2

Schley    34    1

Warren    34    0

Webster    33    2

Quitman    22    1

Glascock    15    0

Taliaferro    6    0

