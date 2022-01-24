x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,116 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.39.
  • There have been 1,765,900 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 38,931 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 24,704.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,681.
  • There have been 101,099 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 366 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 24, there were 5,050 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 131 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,329    100

Atkinson    1,405    32

Bacon    2,337    53

Baker    292    13

Baldwin    6,833    177

Banks    3,093    67

Barrow    18,071    206

Bartow    20,185    349

Ben Hill    2,077    72

Berrien    1,861    51

Bibb    26,908    611

Bleckley    1,361    41

Brantley    2,270    79

Brooks    1,716    58

Bryan    6,136    65

Bulloch    9,892    101

Burke    2,795    49

Butts    4,443    120

Calhoun    803    21

Camden    7,738    84

Candler    1,267    51

Carroll    13,500    163

Catoosa    11,080    105

Charlton    1,999    44

Chatham    48,680    694

Chattahoochee    5,764    16

Chattooga    4,811    100

Cherokee    42,221    477

Clarke    24,353    185

Clay    328    4

Clayton    51,447    762

Clinch    1,267    35

Cobb    123,150    1,399

Coffee    7,708    199

Colquitt    7,373    139

Columbia    18,244    270

Cook    1,960    53

Coweta    19,453    369

Crawford    1,085    40

Crisp    2,401    68

Dade    2,283    22

Dawson    5,685    83

DeKalb    115,227    1,306

Decatur    4,232    81

Dodge    1,885    64

Dooly    1,379    39

Dougherty    12,697    403

Douglas    26,526    268

Early    1,955    53

Echols    441    5

Effingham    9,297    155

Elbert    2,486    76

Emanuel    3,138    75

Evans    1,379    37

Fannin    3,845    103

Fayette    15,185    236

Floyd    21,242    335

Forsyth    39,007    298

Franklin    4,098    71

Fulton    168,926    1,774

Gilmer    4,290    126

Glascock    238    8

Glynn    16,598    316

Gordon    10,975    193

Grady    3,275    70

Greene    2,955    65

Gwinnett    158,996    1,520

Habersham    7,808    208

Hall    43,797    680

Hancock    1,270    77

Haralson    3,147    51

Harris    4,697    87

Hart    2,948    50

Heard    1,374    27

Henry    42,600    524

Houston    21,150    299

Irwin    980    22

Jackson    17,158    234

Jasper    1,511    34

Jeff Davis    2,109    45

Jefferson    2,109    74

Jenkins    1,016    43

Johnson    1,302    52

Jones    3,436    91

Lamar    3,061    90

Lanier    1,020    12

Laurens    7,998    216

Lee    3,453    82

Liberty    9,828    101

Lincoln    807    27

Long    2,006    21

Lowndes    13,789    237

Lumpkin    5,920    94

Macon    1,121    41

Madison    5,517    74

Marion    889    36

McDuffie    2,803    67

McIntosh    1,805    31

Meriwether    3,031    103

Miller    1,197    15

Mitchell    2,751    90

Monroe    3,629    120

Montgomery    1,309    42

Morgan    2,689    42

Murray    8,365    143

Muscogee    29,492    606

Newton    16,667    340

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    55,558    819

Oconee    6,285    78

Oglethorpe    2,219    45

Paulding    24,126    268

Peach    3,446    96

Pickens    4,709    106

Pierce    2,566    91

Pike    2,538    54

Polk    8,612    145

Pulaski    1,141    42

Putnam    3,407    87

Quitman    207    3

Rabun    2,587    70

Randolph    773    40

Richmond    33,417    621

Rockdale    13,876    253

Schley    485    8

Screven    1,688    35

Seminole    1,507    23

Spalding    9,782    300

Stephens    5,395    116

Stewart    1,588    31

Sumter    3,701    134

Talbot    880    29

Taliaferro    163    3

Tattnall    3,054    75

Taylor    1,056    37

Telfair    1,116    56

Terrell    1,109    57

Thomas    8,070    166

Tift    5,970    146

Toombs    5,050    155

Towns    1,848    74

Treutlen    1,063    45

Troup    11,498    280

Turner    1,024    41

Twiggs    979    49

Union    3,859    122

Unknown    9,374    9

Upson    3,781    141

Walker    12,084    147

Walton    14,916    338

Ware    5,506    206

Warren    622    20

Washington    2,954    79

Wayne    5,265    162

Webster    237    7

Wheeler    684    32

White    5,729    122

Whitfield    25,455    339

Wilcox    754    32

Wilkes    1,082    27

Wilkinson    1,496    43

Worth    2,174    80

   

