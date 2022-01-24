COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 24

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,116 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.39.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 366 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 24, there were 5,050 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 131 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,329 100

Atkinson 1,405 32

Bacon 2,337 53

Baker 292 13

Baldwin 6,833 177

Banks 3,093 67

Barrow 18,071 206

Bartow 20,185 349

Ben Hill 2,077 72

Berrien 1,861 51

Bibb 26,908 611

Bleckley 1,361 41

Brantley 2,270 79

Brooks 1,716 58

Bryan 6,136 65

Bulloch 9,892 101

Burke 2,795 49

Butts 4,443 120

Calhoun 803 21

Camden 7,738 84

Candler 1,267 51

Carroll 13,500 163

Catoosa 11,080 105

Charlton 1,999 44

Chatham 48,680 694

Chattahoochee 5,764 16

Chattooga 4,811 100

Cherokee 42,221 477

Clarke 24,353 185

Clay 328 4

Clayton 51,447 762

Clinch 1,267 35

Cobb 123,150 1,399

Coffee 7,708 199

Colquitt 7,373 139

Columbia 18,244 270

Cook 1,960 53

Coweta 19,453 369

Crawford 1,085 40

Crisp 2,401 68

Dade 2,283 22

Dawson 5,685 83

DeKalb 115,227 1,306

Decatur 4,232 81

Dodge 1,885 64

Dooly 1,379 39

Dougherty 12,697 403

Douglas 26,526 268

Early 1,955 53

Echols 441 5

Effingham 9,297 155

Elbert 2,486 76

Emanuel 3,138 75

Evans 1,379 37

Fannin 3,845 103

Fayette 15,185 236

Floyd 21,242 335

Forsyth 39,007 298

Franklin 4,098 71

Fulton 168,926 1,774

Gilmer 4,290 126

Glascock 238 8

Glynn 16,598 316

Gordon 10,975 193

Grady 3,275 70

Greene 2,955 65

Gwinnett 158,996 1,520

Habersham 7,808 208

Hall 43,797 680

Hancock 1,270 77

Haralson 3,147 51

Harris 4,697 87

Hart 2,948 50

Heard 1,374 27

Henry 42,600 524

Houston 21,150 299

Irwin 980 22

Jackson 17,158 234

Jasper 1,511 34

Jeff Davis 2,109 45

Jefferson 2,109 74

Jenkins 1,016 43

Johnson 1,302 52

Jones 3,436 91

Lamar 3,061 90

Lanier 1,020 12

Laurens 7,998 216

Lee 3,453 82

Liberty 9,828 101

Lincoln 807 27

Long 2,006 21

Lowndes 13,789 237

Lumpkin 5,920 94

Macon 1,121 41

Madison 5,517 74

Marion 889 36

McDuffie 2,803 67

McIntosh 1,805 31

Meriwether 3,031 103

Miller 1,197 15

Mitchell 2,751 90

Monroe 3,629 120

Montgomery 1,309 42

Morgan 2,689 42

Murray 8,365 143

Muscogee 29,492 606

Newton 16,667 340

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 55,558 819

Oconee 6,285 78

Oglethorpe 2,219 45

Paulding 24,126 268

Peach 3,446 96

Pickens 4,709 106

Pierce 2,566 91

Pike 2,538 54

Polk 8,612 145

Pulaski 1,141 42

Putnam 3,407 87

Quitman 207 3

Rabun 2,587 70

Randolph 773 40

Richmond 33,417 621

Rockdale 13,876 253

Schley 485 8

Screven 1,688 35

Seminole 1,507 23

Spalding 9,782 300

Stephens 5,395 116

Stewart 1,588 31

Sumter 3,701 134

Talbot 880 29

Taliaferro 163 3

Tattnall 3,054 75

Taylor 1,056 37

Telfair 1,116 56

Terrell 1,109 57

Thomas 8,070 166

Tift 5,970 146

Toombs 5,050 155

Towns 1,848 74

Treutlen 1,063 45

Troup 11,498 280

Turner 1,024 41

Twiggs 979 49

Union 3,859 122

Unknown 9,374 9

Upson 3,781 141

Walker 12,084 147

Walton 14,916 338

Ware 5,506 206

Warren 622 20

Washington 2,954 79

Wayne 5,265 162

Webster 237 7

Wheeler 684 32

White 5,729 122

Whitfield 25,455 339

Wilcox 754 32

Wilkes 1,082 27

Wilkinson 1,496 43