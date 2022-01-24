COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,116 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.39.
- There have been 1,765,900 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 38,931 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 24,704.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,681.
- There have been 101,099 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 366 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 24, there were 5,050 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 131 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,329 100
Atkinson 1,405 32
Bacon 2,337 53
Baker 292 13
Baldwin 6,833 177
Banks 3,093 67
Barrow 18,071 206
Bartow 20,185 349
Ben Hill 2,077 72
Berrien 1,861 51
Bibb 26,908 611
Bleckley 1,361 41
Brantley 2,270 79
Brooks 1,716 58
Bryan 6,136 65
Bulloch 9,892 101
Burke 2,795 49
Butts 4,443 120
Calhoun 803 21
Camden 7,738 84
Candler 1,267 51
Carroll 13,500 163
Catoosa 11,080 105
Charlton 1,999 44
Chatham 48,680 694
Chattahoochee 5,764 16
Chattooga 4,811 100
Cherokee 42,221 477
Clarke 24,353 185
Clay 328 4
Clayton 51,447 762
Clinch 1,267 35
Cobb 123,150 1,399
Coffee 7,708 199
Colquitt 7,373 139
Columbia 18,244 270
Cook 1,960 53
Coweta 19,453 369
Crawford 1,085 40
Crisp 2,401 68
Dade 2,283 22
Dawson 5,685 83
DeKalb 115,227 1,306
Decatur 4,232 81
Dodge 1,885 64
Dooly 1,379 39
Dougherty 12,697 403
Douglas 26,526 268
Early 1,955 53
Echols 441 5
Effingham 9,297 155
Elbert 2,486 76
Emanuel 3,138 75
Evans 1,379 37
Fannin 3,845 103
Fayette 15,185 236
Floyd 21,242 335
Forsyth 39,007 298
Franklin 4,098 71
Fulton 168,926 1,774
Gilmer 4,290 126
Glascock 238 8
Glynn 16,598 316
Gordon 10,975 193
Grady 3,275 70
Greene 2,955 65
Gwinnett 158,996 1,520
Habersham 7,808 208
Hall 43,797 680
Hancock 1,270 77
Haralson 3,147 51
Harris 4,697 87
Hart 2,948 50
Heard 1,374 27
Henry 42,600 524
Houston 21,150 299
Irwin 980 22
Jackson 17,158 234
Jasper 1,511 34
Jeff Davis 2,109 45
Jefferson 2,109 74
Jenkins 1,016 43
Johnson 1,302 52
Jones 3,436 91
Lamar 3,061 90
Lanier 1,020 12
Laurens 7,998 216
Lee 3,453 82
Liberty 9,828 101
Lincoln 807 27
Long 2,006 21
Lowndes 13,789 237
Lumpkin 5,920 94
Macon 1,121 41
Madison 5,517 74
Marion 889 36
McDuffie 2,803 67
McIntosh 1,805 31
Meriwether 3,031 103
Miller 1,197 15
Mitchell 2,751 90
Monroe 3,629 120
Montgomery 1,309 42
Morgan 2,689 42
Murray 8,365 143
Muscogee 29,492 606
Newton 16,667 340
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 55,558 819
Oconee 6,285 78
Oglethorpe 2,219 45
Paulding 24,126 268
Peach 3,446 96
Pickens 4,709 106
Pierce 2,566 91
Pike 2,538 54
Polk 8,612 145
Pulaski 1,141 42
Putnam 3,407 87
Quitman 207 3
Rabun 2,587 70
Randolph 773 40
Richmond 33,417 621
Rockdale 13,876 253
Schley 485 8
Screven 1,688 35
Seminole 1,507 23
Spalding 9,782 300
Stephens 5,395 116
Stewart 1,588 31
Sumter 3,701 134
Talbot 880 29
Taliaferro 163 3
Tattnall 3,054 75
Taylor 1,056 37
Telfair 1,116 56
Terrell 1,109 57
Thomas 8,070 166
Tift 5,970 146
Toombs 5,050 155
Towns 1,848 74
Treutlen 1,063 45
Troup 11,498 280
Turner 1,024 41
Twiggs 979 49
Union 3,859 122
Unknown 9,374 9
Upson 3,781 141
Walker 12,084 147
Walton 14,916 338
Ware 5,506 206
Warren 622 20
Washington 2,954 79
Wayne 5,265 162
Webster 237 7
Wheeler 684 32
White 5,729 122
Whitfield 25,455 339
Wilcox 754 32
Wilkes 1,082 27
Wilkinson 1,496 43
Worth 2,174 80