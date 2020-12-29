x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,759 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/16-12/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/2-12/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.29.
  • There have been 552,712 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,853 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,897.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,230.
  • There have been 41,403 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 451 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 217.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,437 current hospitalizations – an increase of 95 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1420    42

Atkinson    627    9

Bacon    801    21

Baker    128    6

Baldwin    2859    72

Banks    1109    18

Barrow    4675    66

Bartow    6340    111

Ben Hill    1186    36

Berrien    771    20

Bibb    9133    237

Bleckley    634    30

Brantley    656    18

Brooks    760    26

Bryan    1729    17

Bulloch    3684    36

Burke    1147    16

Butts    1239    47

Calhoun    311    11

Camden    2170    19

Candler    604    28

Carroll    5158    95

Catoosa    3140    36

Charlton    831    12

Chatham    12600    228

Chattahoochee    2147    1

Chattooga    1500    43

Cherokee    12396    125

Clarke    8339    63

Clay    144    3

Clayton    12901    219

Clinch    540    14

Cobb    35761    547

Coffee    3370    78

Colquitt    2511    44

Columbia    7070    84

Cook    977    23

Coweta    5056    77

Crawford    351    7

Crisp    957    28

Dade    692    7

Dawson    1613    15

DeKalb    34491    490

Decatur    1590    43

Dodge    815    44

Dooly    522    22

Dougherty    3950    204

Douglas    6646    97

Early    700    39

Echols    314    2

Effingham    2391    34

Elbert    1131    24

Emanuel    1401    45

Evans    582    8

Fannin    1256    35

Fayette    3678    69

Floyd    6592    106

Forsyth    9022    79

Franklin    1613    21

Fulton    49907    732

Gilmer    1585    31

Glascock    85    3

Glynn    4716    124

Gordon    3986    57

Grady    1049    27

Greene    919    26

Gwinnett    50063    556

Habersham    3422    87

Hall    17072    216

Hancock    622    46

Haralson    1198    23

Harris    1236    29

Hart    1111    20

Heard    412    10

Henry    10730    145

Houston    5917    113

Irwin    543    11

Jackson    4938    62

Jasper    389    5

Jeff Davis    941    31

Jefferson    1123    38

Jenkins    515    34

Johnson    542    30

Jones    996    23

Lamar    773    26

Lanier    392    7

Laurens    2664    113

Lee    1054    32

Liberty    1782    30

Lincoln    327    9

Long    425    5

Lowndes    6047    99

Lumpkin    1792    21

Macon    354    15

Madison    1546    16

Marion    249    10

McDuffie    968    22

McIntosh    443    8

Meriwether    823    20

Miller    433    2

Mitchell    1116    49

Monroe    1229    61

Montgomery    514    9

Morgan    776    8

Murray    2545    40

Muscogee    8651    202

Newton    4545    119

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    21412    253

Oconee    1647    40

Oglethorpe    714    13

Paulding    5764    100

Peach    1171    32

Pickens    1455    15

Pierce    874    27

Pike    610    14

Polk    2500    42

Pulaski    431    25

Putnam    1150    31

Quitman    49    1

Rabun    990    17

Randolph    358    30

Richmond    12343    218

Rockdale    3531    69

Schley    153    2

Screven    520    11

Seminole    554    12

Spalding    2525    86

Stephens    2114    48

Stewart    605    17

Sumter    1299    71

Talbot    238    9

Taliaferro    48    0

Tattnall    1237    22

Taylor    339    13

Telfair    570    32

Terrell    445    34

Thomas    2278    79

Tift    2855    70

Toombs    2042    61

Towns    715    26

Treutlen    387    14

Troup    3954    121

Turner    457    24

Twiggs    344    15

Union    1348    41

Unknown    2845    3

Upson    1158    72

Walker    3690    54

Walton    4393    84

Ware    2146    74

Warren    220    7

Washington    1134    27

Wayne    1767    45

Webster    62    2

Wheeler    388    18

White    1935    34

Whitfield    10560    117

Wilcox    374    25

Wilkes    451    8

Wilkinson    517    18

Worth    850    37

    

