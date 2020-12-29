Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,759 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/16-12/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/2-12/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/16-12/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/2-12/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.29. There have been 552,712 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,853 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,897.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,230.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,853 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,897.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,230. There have been 41,403 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 451 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 217.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 451 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 217.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,437 current hospitalizations – an increase of 95 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1420 42

Atkinson 627 9

Bacon 801 21

Baker 128 6

Baldwin 2859 72

Banks 1109 18

Barrow 4675 66

Bartow 6340 111

Ben Hill 1186 36

Berrien 771 20

Bibb 9133 237

Bleckley 634 30

Brantley 656 18

Brooks 760 26

Bryan 1729 17

Bulloch 3684 36

Burke 1147 16

Butts 1239 47

Calhoun 311 11

Camden 2170 19

Candler 604 28

Carroll 5158 95

Catoosa 3140 36

Charlton 831 12

Chatham 12600 228

Chattahoochee 2147 1

Chattooga 1500 43

Cherokee 12396 125

Clarke 8339 63

Clay 144 3

Clayton 12901 219

Clinch 540 14

Cobb 35761 547

Coffee 3370 78

Colquitt 2511 44

Columbia 7070 84

Cook 977 23

Coweta 5056 77

Crawford 351 7

Crisp 957 28

Dade 692 7

Dawson 1613 15

DeKalb 34491 490

Decatur 1590 43

Dodge 815 44

Dooly 522 22

Dougherty 3950 204

Douglas 6646 97

Early 700 39

Echols 314 2

Effingham 2391 34

Elbert 1131 24

Emanuel 1401 45

Evans 582 8

Fannin 1256 35

Fayette 3678 69

Floyd 6592 106

Forsyth 9022 79

Franklin 1613 21

Fulton 49907 732

Gilmer 1585 31

Glascock 85 3

Glynn 4716 124

Gordon 3986 57

Grady 1049 27

Greene 919 26

Gwinnett 50063 556

Habersham 3422 87

Hall 17072 216

Hancock 622 46

Haralson 1198 23

Harris 1236 29

Hart 1111 20

Heard 412 10

Henry 10730 145

Houston 5917 113

Irwin 543 11

Jackson 4938 62

Jasper 389 5

Jeff Davis 941 31

Jefferson 1123 38

Jenkins 515 34

Johnson 542 30

Jones 996 23

Lamar 773 26

Lanier 392 7

Laurens 2664 113

Lee 1054 32

Liberty 1782 30

Lincoln 327 9

Long 425 5

Lowndes 6047 99

Lumpkin 1792 21

Macon 354 15

Madison 1546 16

Marion 249 10

McDuffie 968 22

McIntosh 443 8

Meriwether 823 20

Miller 433 2

Mitchell 1116 49

Monroe 1229 61

Montgomery 514 9

Morgan 776 8

Murray 2545 40

Muscogee 8651 202

Newton 4545 119

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21412 253

Oconee 1647 40

Oglethorpe 714 13

Paulding 5764 100

Peach 1171 32

Pickens 1455 15

Pierce 874 27

Pike 610 14

Polk 2500 42

Pulaski 431 25

Putnam 1150 31

Quitman 49 1

Rabun 990 17

Randolph 358 30

Richmond 12343 218

Rockdale 3531 69

Schley 153 2

Screven 520 11

Seminole 554 12

Spalding 2525 86

Stephens 2114 48

Stewart 605 17

Sumter 1299 71

Talbot 238 9

Taliaferro 48 0

Tattnall 1237 22

Taylor 339 13

Telfair 570 32

Terrell 445 34

Thomas 2278 79

Tift 2855 70

Toombs 2042 61

Towns 715 26

Treutlen 387 14

Troup 3954 121

Turner 457 24

Twiggs 344 15

Union 1348 41

Unknown 2845 3

Upson 1158 72

Walker 3690 54

Walton 4393 84

Ware 2146 74

Warren 220 7

Washington 1134 27

Wayne 1767 45

Webster 62 2

Wheeler 388 18

White 1935 34

Whitfield 10560 117

Wilcox 374 25

Wilkes 451 8

Wilkinson 517 18