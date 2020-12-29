Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 29

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,759 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/16-12/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/2-12/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.29.
- There have been 552,712 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,853 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,897.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,230.
- There have been 41,403 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 451 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 217.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,437 current hospitalizations – an increase of 95 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1420 42
Atkinson 627 9
Bacon 801 21
Baker 128 6
Baldwin 2859 72
Banks 1109 18
Barrow 4675 66
Bartow 6340 111
Ben Hill 1186 36
Berrien 771 20
Bibb 9133 237
Bleckley 634 30
Brantley 656 18
Brooks 760 26
Bryan 1729 17
Bulloch 3684 36
Burke 1147 16
Butts 1239 47
Calhoun 311 11
Camden 2170 19
Candler 604 28
Carroll 5158 95
Catoosa 3140 36
Charlton 831 12
Chatham 12600 228
Chattahoochee 2147 1
Chattooga 1500 43
Cherokee 12396 125
Clarke 8339 63
Clay 144 3
Clayton 12901 219
Clinch 540 14
Cobb 35761 547
Coffee 3370 78
Colquitt 2511 44
Columbia 7070 84
Cook 977 23
Coweta 5056 77
Crawford 351 7
Crisp 957 28
Dade 692 7
Dawson 1613 15
DeKalb 34491 490
Decatur 1590 43
Dodge 815 44
Dooly 522 22
Dougherty 3950 204
Douglas 6646 97
Early 700 39
Echols 314 2
Effingham 2391 34
Elbert 1131 24
Emanuel 1401 45
Evans 582 8
Fannin 1256 35
Fayette 3678 69
Floyd 6592 106
Forsyth 9022 79
Franklin 1613 21
Fulton 49907 732
Gilmer 1585 31
Glascock 85 3
Glynn 4716 124
Gordon 3986 57
Grady 1049 27
Greene 919 26
Gwinnett 50063 556
Habersham 3422 87
Hall 17072 216
Hancock 622 46
Haralson 1198 23
Harris 1236 29
Hart 1111 20
Heard 412 10
Henry 10730 145
Houston 5917 113
Irwin 543 11
Jackson 4938 62
Jasper 389 5
Jeff Davis 941 31
Jefferson 1123 38
Jenkins 515 34
Johnson 542 30
Jones 996 23
Lamar 773 26
Lanier 392 7
Laurens 2664 113
Lee 1054 32
Liberty 1782 30
Lincoln 327 9
Long 425 5
Lowndes 6047 99
Lumpkin 1792 21
Macon 354 15
Madison 1546 16
Marion 249 10
McDuffie 968 22
McIntosh 443 8
Meriwether 823 20
Miller 433 2
Mitchell 1116 49
Monroe 1229 61
Montgomery 514 9
Morgan 776 8
Murray 2545 40
Muscogee 8651 202
Newton 4545 119
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21412 253
Oconee 1647 40
Oglethorpe 714 13
Paulding 5764 100
Peach 1171 32
Pickens 1455 15
Pierce 874 27
Pike 610 14
Polk 2500 42
Pulaski 431 25
Putnam 1150 31
Quitman 49 1
Rabun 990 17
Randolph 358 30
Richmond 12343 218
Rockdale 3531 69
Schley 153 2
Screven 520 11
Seminole 554 12
Spalding 2525 86
Stephens 2114 48
Stewart 605 17
Sumter 1299 71
Talbot 238 9
Taliaferro 48 0
Tattnall 1237 22
Taylor 339 13
Telfair 570 32
Terrell 445 34
Thomas 2278 79
Tift 2855 70
Toombs 2042 61
Towns 715 26
Treutlen 387 14
Troup 3954 121
Turner 457 24
Twiggs 344 15
Union 1348 41
Unknown 2845 3
Upson 1158 72
Walker 3690 54
Walton 4393 84
Ware 2146 74
Warren 220 7
Washington 1134 27
Wayne 1767 45
Webster 62 2
Wheeler 388 18
White 1935 34
Whitfield 10560 117
Wilcox 374 25
Wilkes 451 8
Wilkinson 517 18
Worth 850 37