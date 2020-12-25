x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Dec. 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 5 p.m., on Thursday, there have been 9,607 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/11-12/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/26-12/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07.
  • There have been 531,954 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,899 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,984.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,448.
  • There have been 40,539 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 400 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 173.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 24, there were 3,867 current hospitalizations – an increase of 111 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1388    42

Atkinson    609    9

Bacon    765    21

Baker    126    6

Baldwin    2789    71

Banks    1085    17

Barrow    4430    64

Bartow    6072    108

Ben Hill    1155    36

Berrien    740    19

Bibb    8810    234

Bleckley    619    30

Brantley    634    18

Brooks    740    26

Bryan    1689    17

Bulloch    3613    36

Burke    1130    14

Butts    1183    47

Calhoun    306    11

Camden    2095    19

Candler    598    28

Carroll    5030    92

Catoosa    3037    34

Charlton    808    12

Chatham    12331    225

Chattahoochee    2141    1

Chattooga    1450    43

Cherokee    11768    123

Clarke    8102    61

Clay    144    3

Clayton    12451    216

Clinch    529    14

Cobb    34247    539

Coffee    3242    77

Colquitt    2468    44

Columbia    6808    84

Cook    951    20

Coweta    4848    75

Crawford    331    7

Crisp    926    26

Dade    673    7

Dawson    1554    14

DeKalb    33101    479

Decatur    1556    43

Dodge    810    44

Dooly    515    20

Dougherty    3879    203

Douglas    6417    96

Early    687    39

Echols    307    2

Effingham    2347    34

Elbert    1104    24

Emanuel    1372    45

Evans    573    8

Fannin    1224    35

Fayette    3516    65

Floyd    6373    102

Forsyth    8603    77

Franklin    1542    21

Fulton    47892    725

Gilmer    1522    31

Glascock    82    3

Glynn    4603    122

Gordon    3878    56

Grady    1024    27

Greene    865    26

Gwinnett    47911    549

Habersham    3282    86

Hall    16484    213

Hancock    563    46

Haralson    1169    23

Harris    1179    29

Hart    1053    20

Heard    404    9

Henry    10206    142

Houston    5597    110

Irwin    529    11

Jackson    4649    61

Jasper    378    5

Jeff Davis    922    30

Jefferson    1102    39

Jenkins    508    34

Johnson    519    30

Jones    940    23

Lamar    736    25

Lanier    385    7

Laurens    2593    113

Lee    999    32

Liberty    1742    30

Lincoln    319    9

Long    415    5

Lowndes    5934    99

Lumpkin    1743    20

Macon    347    15

Madison    1478    15

Marion    247    10

McDuffie    948    21

McIntosh    435    8

Meriwether    780    19

Miller    419    2

Mitchell    1070    49

Monroe    1162    59

Montgomery    479    9

Morgan    739    8

Murray    2422    39

Muscogee    8334    198

Newton    4372    117

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    20401    244

Oconee    1502    38

Oglethorpe    671    13

Paulding    5480    96

Peach    1123    29

Pickens    1397    15

Pierce    840    27

Pike    594    14

Polk    2388    42

Pulaski    423    25

Putnam    1098    31

Quitman    48    1

Rabun    944    17

Randolph    353    30

Richmond    12008    214

Rockdale    3374    69

Schley    152    2

Screven    510    11

Seminole    549    12

Spalding    2431    84

Stephens    2061    48

Stewart    603    17

Sumter    1252    70

Talbot    233    9

Taliaferro    44    0

Tattnall    1200    22

Taylor    327    13

Telfair    567    32

Terrell    438    34

Thomas    2214    78

Tift    2791    70

Toombs    1952    61

Towns    697    25

Treutlen    380    14

Troup    3855    121

Turner    445    24

Twiggs    323    15

Union    1309    41

Unknown    2743    3

Upson    1090    72

Walker    3546    54

Walton    4082    84

Ware    2079    72

Warren    212    6

Washington    1118    26

Wayne    1713    45

Webster    61    2

Wheeler    385    18

White    1884    34

Whitfield    10256    109

Wilcox    356    25

Wilkes    443    8

Wilkinson    491    18

Worth    818    37

