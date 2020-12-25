Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Dec. 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 5 p.m., on Thursday, there have been 9,607 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/11-12/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/26-12/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07.

There have been 531,954 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,899 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,984.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,448.

There have been 40,539 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 400 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 173.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 24, there were 3,867 current hospitalizations – an increase of 111 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1388 42

Atkinson 609 9

Bacon 765 21

Baker 126 6

Baldwin 2789 71

Banks 1085 17

Barrow 4430 64

Bartow 6072 108

Ben Hill 1155 36

Berrien 740 19

Bibb 8810 234

Bleckley 619 30

Brantley 634 18

Brooks 740 26

Bryan 1689 17

Bulloch 3613 36

Burke 1130 14

Butts 1183 47

Calhoun 306 11

Camden 2095 19

Candler 598 28

Carroll 5030 92

Catoosa 3037 34

Charlton 808 12

Chatham 12331 225

Chattahoochee 2141 1

Chattooga 1450 43

Cherokee 11768 123

Clarke 8102 61

Clay 144 3

Clayton 12451 216

Clinch 529 14

Cobb 34247 539

Coffee 3242 77

Colquitt 2468 44

Columbia 6808 84

Cook 951 20

Coweta 4848 75

Crawford 331 7

Crisp 926 26

Dade 673 7

Dawson 1554 14

DeKalb 33101 479

Decatur 1556 43

Dodge 810 44

Dooly 515 20

Dougherty 3879 203

Douglas 6417 96

Early 687 39

Echols 307 2

Effingham 2347 34

Elbert 1104 24

Emanuel 1372 45

Evans 573 8

Fannin 1224 35

Fayette 3516 65

Floyd 6373 102

Forsyth 8603 77

Franklin 1542 21

Fulton 47892 725

Gilmer 1522 31

Glascock 82 3

Glynn 4603 122

Gordon 3878 56

Grady 1024 27

Greene 865 26

Gwinnett 47911 549

Habersham 3282 86

Hall 16484 213

Hancock 563 46

Haralson 1169 23

Harris 1179 29

Hart 1053 20

Heard 404 9

Henry 10206 142

Houston 5597 110

Irwin 529 11

Jackson 4649 61

Jasper 378 5

Jeff Davis 922 30

Jefferson 1102 39

Jenkins 508 34

Johnson 519 30

Jones 940 23

Lamar 736 25

Lanier 385 7

Laurens 2593 113

Lee 999 32

Liberty 1742 30

Lincoln 319 9

Long 415 5

Lowndes 5934 99

Lumpkin 1743 20

Macon 347 15

Madison 1478 15

Marion 247 10

McDuffie 948 21

McIntosh 435 8

Meriwether 780 19

Miller 419 2

Mitchell 1070 49

Monroe 1162 59

Montgomery 479 9

Morgan 739 8

Murray 2422 39

Muscogee 8334 198

Newton 4372 117

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 20401 244

Oconee 1502 38

Oglethorpe 671 13

Paulding 5480 96

Peach 1123 29

Pickens 1397 15

Pierce 840 27

Pike 594 14

Polk 2388 42

Pulaski 423 25

Putnam 1098 31

Quitman 48 1

Rabun 944 17

Randolph 353 30

Richmond 12008 214

Rockdale 3374 69

Schley 152 2

Screven 510 11

Seminole 549 12

Spalding 2431 84

Stephens 2061 48

Stewart 603 17

Sumter 1252 70

Talbot 233 9

Taliaferro 44 0

Tattnall 1200 22

Taylor 327 13

Telfair 567 32

Terrell 438 34

Thomas 2214 78

Tift 2791 70

Toombs 1952 61

Towns 697 25

Treutlen 380 14

Troup 3855 121

Turner 445 24

Twiggs 323 15

Union 1309 41

Unknown 2743 3

Upson 1090 72

Walker 3546 54

Walton 4082 84

Ware 2079 72

Warren 212 6

Washington 1118 26

Wayne 1713 45

Webster 61 2

Wheeler 385 18

White 1884 34

Whitfield 10256 109

Wilcox 356 25

Wilkes 443 8

Wilkinson 491 18