Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Dec. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 5 p.m., on Thursday, there have been 9,607 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/11-12/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/26-12/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07.
- There have been 531,954 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,899 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,984.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,448.
- There have been 40,539 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 400 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 173.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 24, there were 3,867 current hospitalizations – an increase of 111 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1388 42
Atkinson 609 9
Bacon 765 21
Baker 126 6
Baldwin 2789 71
Banks 1085 17
Barrow 4430 64
Bartow 6072 108
Ben Hill 1155 36
Berrien 740 19
Bibb 8810 234
Bleckley 619 30
Brantley 634 18
Brooks 740 26
Bryan 1689 17
Bulloch 3613 36
Burke 1130 14
Butts 1183 47
Calhoun 306 11
Camden 2095 19
Candler 598 28
Carroll 5030 92
Catoosa 3037 34
Charlton 808 12
Chatham 12331 225
Chattahoochee 2141 1
Chattooga 1450 43
Cherokee 11768 123
Clarke 8102 61
Clay 144 3
Clayton 12451 216
Clinch 529 14
Cobb 34247 539
Coffee 3242 77
Colquitt 2468 44
Columbia 6808 84
Cook 951 20
Coweta 4848 75
Crawford 331 7
Crisp 926 26
Dade 673 7
Dawson 1554 14
DeKalb 33101 479
Decatur 1556 43
Dodge 810 44
Dooly 515 20
Dougherty 3879 203
Douglas 6417 96
Early 687 39
Echols 307 2
Effingham 2347 34
Elbert 1104 24
Emanuel 1372 45
Evans 573 8
Fannin 1224 35
Fayette 3516 65
Floyd 6373 102
Forsyth 8603 77
Franklin 1542 21
Fulton 47892 725
Gilmer 1522 31
Glascock 82 3
Glynn 4603 122
Gordon 3878 56
Grady 1024 27
Greene 865 26
Gwinnett 47911 549
Habersham 3282 86
Hall 16484 213
Hancock 563 46
Haralson 1169 23
Harris 1179 29
Hart 1053 20
Heard 404 9
Henry 10206 142
Houston 5597 110
Irwin 529 11
Jackson 4649 61
Jasper 378 5
Jeff Davis 922 30
Jefferson 1102 39
Jenkins 508 34
Johnson 519 30
Jones 940 23
Lamar 736 25
Lanier 385 7
Laurens 2593 113
Lee 999 32
Liberty 1742 30
Lincoln 319 9
Long 415 5
Lowndes 5934 99
Lumpkin 1743 20
Macon 347 15
Madison 1478 15
Marion 247 10
McDuffie 948 21
McIntosh 435 8
Meriwether 780 19
Miller 419 2
Mitchell 1070 49
Monroe 1162 59
Montgomery 479 9
Morgan 739 8
Murray 2422 39
Muscogee 8334 198
Newton 4372 117
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 20401 244
Oconee 1502 38
Oglethorpe 671 13
Paulding 5480 96
Peach 1123 29
Pickens 1397 15
Pierce 840 27
Pike 594 14
Polk 2388 42
Pulaski 423 25
Putnam 1098 31
Quitman 48 1
Rabun 944 17
Randolph 353 30
Richmond 12008 214
Rockdale 3374 69
Schley 152 2
Screven 510 11
Seminole 549 12
Spalding 2431 84
Stephens 2061 48
Stewart 603 17
Sumter 1252 70
Talbot 233 9
Taliaferro 44 0
Tattnall 1200 22
Taylor 327 13
Telfair 567 32
Terrell 438 34
Thomas 2214 78
Tift 2791 70
Toombs 1952 61
Towns 697 25
Treutlen 380 14
Troup 3855 121
Turner 445 24
Twiggs 323 15
Union 1309 41
Unknown 2743 3
Upson 1090 72
Walker 3546 54
Walton 4082 84
Ware 2079 72
Warren 212 6
Washington 1118 26
Wayne 1713 45
Webster 61 2
Wheeler 385 18
White 1884 34
Whitfield 10256 109
Wilcox 356 25
Wilkes 443 8
Wilkinson 491 18
Worth 818 37