COVID Q&A | What you need to know before the holidays

A doctor from Emory is answering your most frequently asked questions

ATLANTA — A doctor from Emory is answering your most common COVID-related questions before the holidays.

Dr. Carlos del Rio is a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine. He is also the Executive Associate Dean for Emory at Grady.

Dr. del Rio said his phone has been exploding with calls, texts and emails over the past couple of days. Here are some of the most common questions he's answered:

Q #1: If I have symptoms and my rapid test (RT) is negative do I have COVID?

A: Maybe or maybe not. Get a second test 24 hours later.

Q #2: Can I gather with family for Christmas?

A: Yes, but with everyone vaccinated (ideally boosted), without symptoms and a negative RT the day before and right before the gathering (double negative RT).

Q #3: Where can I get a rapid test?

A: In Atlanta, Viral Solutions for sure.

Q #4: Can I go to Church on Christmas Eve/Day?

A: Yes, but no singing (congregational signing is very high-risk), fully masked with a high-quality mask and a large room, not packed, with a short service.

Q #5: Should I cancel a flight?

A: It is safe to fly, wear a high-quality mask and keep it on.

Q #6: Can I go out to eat at a restaurant?

A: I only do outdoor restaurants with fully masked waiters.

Q #7: When is it safe to end my isolation?

A: Seven days after a positive test. If you feel much better, you are good.

Q #8: When can I get boosted after testing positive?

A: As soon as you feel better.

Q #9: My child returned home from college and has a cold?

A: Keep them in quarantine until you can get them tested and, if symptomatic, have them tested twice with a rapid test.

Q #10: Can I get monoclonals?