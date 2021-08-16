Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 16, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,020 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday (weekend tally included). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.93.
- There have been 996,653 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 14,064 since Friday (weekend tally included) . Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,168.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,343.
- There have been 69,147 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 295 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (weekend tally included). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 16, there were 4,475 current hospitalizations – an increase of 376 hospitalizations since Friday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2168 68
Atkinson 926 20
Bacon 1512 31
Baker 200 11
Baldwin 4199 119
Banks 1824 43
Barrow 9925 143
Bartow 12092 226
Ben Hill 1606 62
Berrien 1231 37
Bibb 15778 429
Bleckley 900 32
Brantley 1275 37
Brooks 1129 38
Bryan 3322 39
Bulloch 6104 65
Burke 1947 40
Butts 2593 84
Calhoun 511 16
Camden 4452 39
Candler 884 38
Carroll 8077 135
Catoosa 6374 70
Charlton 1477 30
Chatham 25190 458
Chattahoochee 4247 13
Chattooga 2403 67
Cherokee 24854 327
Clarke 13971 145
Clay 201 3
Clayton 27508 509
Clinch 835 25
Cobb 67902 1049
Coffee 5006 150
Colquitt 4254 91
Columbia 12082 170
Cook 1334 41
Coweta 9701 228
Crawford 608 19
Crisp 1580 59
Dade 1378 14
Dawson 3010 48
DeKalb 64925 1010
Decatur 2493 63
Dodge 1180 56
Dooly 878 31
Dougherty 6341 292
Douglas 13563 194
Early 1256 42
Echols 375 4
Effingham 4784 75
Elbert 1612 60
Emanuel 1961 55
Evans 940 21
Fannin 2422 66
Fayette 7494 164
Floyd 10792 202
Forsyth 19961 201
Franklin 2609 49
Fulton 92522 1390
Gilmer 2728 80
Glascock 160 7
Glynn 8488 170
Gordon 6979 108
Grady 1885 51
Greene 1742 56
Gwinnett 93019 1149
Habersham 4990 159
Hall 27177 483
Hancock 884 66
Haralson 1864 36
Harris 2540 64
Hart 1882 39
Heard 757 18
Henry 22326 323
Houston 11870 211
Irwin 811 19
Jackson 9579 141
Jasper 763 20
Jeff Davis 1488 38
Jefferson 1655 61
Jenkins 796 40
Johnson 854 43
Jones 1854 56
Lamar 1684 49
Lanier 585 10
Laurens 4382 150
Lee 1878 52
Liberty 4421 68
Lincoln 569 25
Long 898 12
Lowndes 9076 151
Lumpkin 3176 71
Macon 680 33
Madison 3054 47
Marion 494 23
McDuffie 1865 45
McIntosh 855 14
Meriwether 1742 81
Miller 785 9
Mitchell 1764 78
Monroe 2171 95
Montgomery 874 21
Morgan 1403 24
Murray 4687 85
Muscogee 16679 443
Newton 8577 243
Oconee 3383 67
Oglethorpe 1299 31
Paulding 12117 178
Peach 2131 63
Pickens 2810 64
Pierce 1549 51
Pike 1277 29
Polk 4302 88
Pulaski 654 32
Putnam 2107 64
Quitman 87 2
Rabun 1684 44
Randolph 520 33
Richmond 21799 449
Rockdale 6992 161
Schley 251 5
Screven 986 21
Seminole 894 18
Spalding 4803 173
Stephens 3229 80
Stewart 1062 26
Sumter 2098 98
Talbot 449 20
Taliaferro 110 3
Tattnall 2197 52
Taylor 557 23
Telfair 816 48
Terrell 635 48
Thomas 4444 120
Tift 4040 106
Toombs 3524 107
Towns 1245 49
Treutlen 746 33
Troup 6886 208
Turner 668 36
Twiggs 593 40
Union 2311 81
Upson 2032 112
Walker 7313 83
Walton 8868 243
Ware 3605 162
Warren 425 17
Washington 1827 61
Wayne 3175 83
Webster 119 4
Wheeler 522 22
White 3354 75
Whitfield 15964 238
Wilcox 530 31
Wilkes 720 23
Wilkinson 839 27
Worth 1335 62