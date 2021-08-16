x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 16, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the last three days.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. 

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,020 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday (weekend tally included). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.93.
  • There have been 996,653 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 14,064 since Friday (weekend tally included) . Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,168.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,343.
  • There have been 69,147 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 295 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (weekend tally included). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 16, there were 4,475 current hospitalizations – an increase of 376 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS   

Appling  2168  68 

Atkinson  926  20 

Bacon  1512  31 

Baker  200  11 

Baldwin  4199  119 

Banks  1824  43 

Barrow  9925  143 

Bartow  12092  226 

Ben Hill  1606  62 

Berrien  1231  37 

Bibb  15778  429 

Bleckley  900  32 

Brantley  1275  37 

Brooks  1129  38 

Bryan  3322  39 

Bulloch  6104  65 

Burke  1947  40 

Butts  2593  84 

Calhoun  511  16 

Camden  4452  39 

Candler  884  38 

Carroll  8077  135 

Catoosa  6374  70 

Charlton  1477  30 

Chatham  25190  458 

Chattahoochee  4247  13 

Chattooga  2403  67 

Cherokee  24854  327 

Clarke  13971  145 

Clay  201  3 

Clayton  27508  509 

Clinch  835  25 

Cobb  67902  1049 

Coffee  5006  150 

Colquitt  4254  91 

Columbia  12082  170 

Cook  1334  41 

Coweta  9701  228 

Crawford  608  19 

Crisp  1580  59 

Dade  1378  14 

Dawson  3010  48 

DeKalb  64925  1010 

Decatur  2493  63 

Dodge  1180  56 

Dooly  878  31 

Dougherty  6341  292 

Douglas  13563  194 

Early  1256  42 

Echols  375  4 

Effingham  4784  75 

Elbert  1612  60 

Emanuel  1961  55 

Evans  940  21 

Fannin  2422  66 

Fayette  7494  164 

Floyd  10792  202 

Forsyth  19961  201 

Franklin  2609  49 

Fulton  92522  1390 

Gilmer  2728  80 

Glascock  160  7 

Glynn  8488  170 

Gordon  6979  108 

Grady  1885  51 

Greene  1742  56 

Gwinnett  93019  1149 

Habersham  4990  159 

Hall  27177  483 

Hancock  884  66 

Haralson  1864  36 

Harris  2540  64 

Hart  1882  39 

Heard  757  18 

Henry  22326  323 

Houston  11870  211 

Irwin  811  19 

Jackson  9579  141 

Jasper  763  20 

Jeff Davis  1488  38 

Jefferson  1655  61 

Jenkins  796  40 

Johnson  854  43 

Jones  1854  56 

Lamar  1684  49 

Lanier  585  10 

Laurens  4382  150 

Lee  1878  52 

Liberty  4421  68 

Lincoln  569  25 

Long  898  12 

Lowndes  9076  151 

Lumpkin  3176  71 

Macon  680  33 

Madison  3054  47 

Marion  494  23 

McDuffie  1865  45 

McIntosh  855  14 

Meriwether  1742  81 

Miller  785  9 

Mitchell  1764  78 

Monroe  2171  95 

Montgomery  874  21 

Morgan  1403  24 

Murray  4687  85 

Muscogee  16679  443 

Newton  8577  243 

Oconee  3383  67 

Oglethorpe  1299  31 

Paulding  12117  178 

Peach  2131  63 

Pickens  2810  64 

Pierce  1549  51 

Pike  1277  29 

Polk  4302  88 

Pulaski  654  32 

Putnam  2107  64 

Quitman  87  2 

Rabun  1684  44 

Randolph  520  33 

Richmond  21799  449 

Rockdale  6992  161 

Schley  251  5 

Screven  986  21 

Seminole  894  18 

Spalding  4803  173 

Stephens  3229  80 

Stewart  1062  26 

Sumter  2098  98 

Talbot  449  20 

Taliaferro  110  3 

Tattnall  2197  52 

Taylor  557  23 

Telfair  816  48 

Terrell  635  48 

Thomas  4444  120 

Tift  4040  106 

Toombs  3524  107 

Towns  1245  49 

Treutlen  746  33 

Troup  6886  208 

Turner  668  36 

Twiggs  593  40 

Union  2311  81 

Upson  2032  112 

Walker  7313  83 

Walton  8868  243 

Ware  3605  162 

Warren  425  17 

Washington  1827  61 

Wayne  3175  83 

Webster  119  4 

Wheeler  522  22 

White  3354  75 

Whitfield  15964  238 

Wilcox  530  31 

Wilkes  720  23 

Wilkinson  839  27 

Worth  1335  62

 

Related Articles