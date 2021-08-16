Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 16, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the last three days.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,020 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday (weekend tally included). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.93.

in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday (weekend tally included). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.93. There have been 996 ,653 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 14,064 since Friday (weekend tally included) . Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,168.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,343.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 14,064 since Friday (weekend tally included) . Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,168.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,343. There have been 69,147 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 295 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (weekend tally included). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 295 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (weekend tally included). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 16, there were 4,475 current hospitalizations – an increase of 376 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2168 68

Atkinson 926 20

Bacon 1512 31

Baker 200 11

Baldwin 4199 119

Banks 1824 43

Barrow 9925 143

Bartow 12092 226

Ben Hill 1606 62

Berrien 1231 37

Bibb 15778 429

Bleckley 900 32

Brantley 1275 37

Brooks 1129 38

Bryan 3322 39

Bulloch 6104 65

Burke 1947 40

Butts 2593 84

Calhoun 511 16

Camden 4452 39

Candler 884 38

Carroll 8077 135

Catoosa 6374 70

Charlton 1477 30

Chatham 25190 458

Chattahoochee 4247 13

Chattooga 2403 67

Cherokee 24854 327

Clarke 13971 145

Clay 201 3

Clayton 27508 509

Clinch 835 25

Cobb 67902 1049

Coffee 5006 150

Colquitt 4254 91

Columbia 12082 170

Cook 1334 41

Coweta 9701 228

Crawford 608 19

Crisp 1580 59

Dade 1378 14

Dawson 3010 48

DeKalb 64925 1010

Decatur 2493 63

Dodge 1180 56

Dooly 878 31

Dougherty 6341 292

Douglas 13563 194

Early 1256 42

Echols 375 4

Effingham 4784 75

Elbert 1612 60

Emanuel 1961 55

Evans 940 21

Fannin 2422 66

Fayette 7494 164

Floyd 10792 202

Forsyth 19961 201

Franklin 2609 49

Fulton 92522 1390

Gilmer 2728 80

Glascock 160 7

Glynn 8488 170

Gordon 6979 108

Grady 1885 51

Greene 1742 56

Gwinnett 93019 1149

Habersham 4990 159

Hall 27177 483

Hancock 884 66

Haralson 1864 36

Harris 2540 64

Hart 1882 39

Heard 757 18

Henry 22326 323

Houston 11870 211

Irwin 811 19

Jackson 9579 141

Jasper 763 20

Jeff Davis 1488 38

Jefferson 1655 61

Jenkins 796 40

Johnson 854 43

Jones 1854 56

Lamar 1684 49

Lanier 585 10

Laurens 4382 150

Lee 1878 52

Liberty 4421 68

Lincoln 569 25

Long 898 12

Lowndes 9076 151

Lumpkin 3176 71

Macon 680 33

Madison 3054 47

Marion 494 23

McDuffie 1865 45

McIntosh 855 14

Meriwether 1742 81

Miller 785 9

Mitchell 1764 78

Monroe 2171 95

Montgomery 874 21

Morgan 1403 24

Murray 4687 85

Muscogee 16679 443

Newton 8577 243

Oconee 3383 67

Oglethorpe 1299 31

Paulding 12117 178

Peach 2131 63

Pickens 2810 64

Pierce 1549 51

Pike 1277 29

Polk 4302 88

Pulaski 654 32

Putnam 2107 64

Quitman 87 2

Rabun 1684 44

Randolph 520 33

Richmond 21799 449

Rockdale 6992 161

Schley 251 5

Screven 986 21

Seminole 894 18

Spalding 4803 173

Stephens 3229 80

Stewart 1062 26

Sumter 2098 98

Talbot 449 20

Taliaferro 110 3

Tattnall 2197 52

Taylor 557 23

Telfair 816 48

Terrell 635 48

Thomas 4444 120

Tift 4040 106

Toombs 3524 107

Towns 1245 49

Treutlen 746 33

Troup 6886 208

Turner 668 36

Twiggs 593 40

Union 2311 81

Upson 2032 112

Walker 7313 83

Walton 8868 243

Ware 3605 162

Warren 425 17

Washington 1827 61

Wayne 3175 83

Webster 119 4

Wheeler 522 22

White 3354 75

Whitfield 15964 238

Wilcox 530 31

Wilkes 720 23

Wilkinson 839 27